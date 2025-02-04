The Best Celebrity Style At New York Fashion Week Fall 2025

We don’t want to jinx it, but we feel suspiciously good going into what’s sure to be a fascinating Fashion Month. We’re still on a high from the Grammys, where we saw Doechii claim her throne and Charli XCX strut around in denim briefs, and where celebrity style was refreshingly on point. Let’s hope the girls continue the streak of personality dressing and fierce fashion at New York Fashion Week, which got its unofficial start on Feb. 3 by way of an off-schedule Marc Jacobs show.

From the first ballooned look at Marc to the finale at Thom Browne on Feb. 11, we’ll be clocking the looks both on and off the runways. Some shows of note we’re particularly thrilled to be at: Christopher John Rogers is returning to the runway after a two-year hiatus; Calvin Klein Collection is also back, with a new designer at the wheel; and celeb favorites like Michael Kors and Tory Burch promise to bring out the full-look divas in droves. Keep this tab open throughout the week to catch a glimpse of every preened A-lister at New York Fashion Week.

Jacquelyn Jablonski at Marc Jacobs BFA.com

Meredith Duxbury at Marc Jacobs BFA.com

Jenna Lyons at Marc Jacobs BFA.com

Alex Consani & Lil Uzi Vert at Marc Jacobs BFA.com

Tracee Ellis Ross at Marc Jacobs Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

Lisa Rinna at Marc Jacobs Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

Sofia Coppola at Marc Jacobs Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images