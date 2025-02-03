Charli XCX — your favorite reference and a first-time Grammy Award-winning artist — just arrived on land at the 2025 Grammys in a dress by Jean Paul Gaultier, wearing a custom shipwrecked look inspired by the Couture runway show that walked a mere three days ago.

Jean Paul Gaultier has hosted guest designers to reinterpret his extensive archives over the last few years, and the latest designer to take over was Ludovic de Saint Sernin. Ludovic’s sexy, sweaty, shipwrecked show included a white version of Charli’s slate-gray dress, which has aggressively padded shoulders, two corsets cinching her waist within an inch of her losing breathing capabilities, and a massive tulle skirt that calls to mind foamy waves crashing onto shore. The pirate-vixen knee-length heels make it feel less costume-y and more red-carpet-ready.

Her glam is, in true Charli form, nothing out of the ordinary, the better to keep the focus on her runway-inspired gown. Her face tape lifts her eyes to otherwise impossible heights, her lip has a smidgen of nude gloss, and her signature butt-length hair is carefully pushed back to let her bare décolletage shine.

This isn’t the first time Charli’s worn a design from Ludovic de Saint Sernin: She wore a sheer, Swarovski-studded dress to the Brits in 2023. This also isn’t the only Jean Paul Gaultier look on the Grammys red carpet, with Chappell Roan digging deep into the Parisian archives to pull out the Degas-print gown from 2003. Here’s to the staying power of the French couturier, and here’s to brands showing off their range — and not being afraid to mix the old with the new at the same event. Who wouldn’t want to have two spokeswomen like a Midwest princess and a brat?