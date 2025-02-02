A Running Tally Of Every Grammy 'Brat' Wins Tonight

It’s barely after lunch on the West Coast, but the celebrities are already showing up in droves on the Grammys red carpet. And while we’ve already caught glimpses of a shiny Kelsea Ballerini, Clairo in bespoke Miss Claire Sullivan (more to come on that), and Chappell Roan in Degas drag, we’re perhaps most looking forward to counting how many Ws Charli XCX’s Brat bags at Los Angeles’ (coincidentally) brattily named Crpyto.com Arena on Feb. 2.

The breakout star is up for eight trophies, three of which she’s already won: Best Dance/Electronic Recording for “Von Dutch,” Best Recording Package, and Best Dance/Electronic Album. For those doing the math, that leaves five to be determined, including Best Music Video for the movable feast of cameos that was “360,” Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for the Billie Eilish-featuring “Guess,” and, notably, Album Of The Year.

Lester Cohen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Insert banalities about how Ms. Charlotte Emma Aitchison is already a winner in our eyes, but... it’s the goddamn truth. Below, we revel in every award Brat and its creator pick up tonight, updated in real time:

Best Dance/Electronic Recording for “Von Dutch”

Best Recording Package

Best Dance/Electronic Album