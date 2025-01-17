Chappell Roan Goes Makeup-Free In A New Beauty Docuseries

You hardly ever see Chappell Roan without the hypertheatrical, drag-queen-inspired makeup she’s known for, but in a new docuseries brought to you by Sephora and Hulu, she’s peeling back the curtain glitter.

Titled Faces of Music, the show — which also features artists Victoria Monét and Becky G — explores the relationship between beauty and how musicians use cosmetics to “shape their image, amplify their music, and communicate their identity,” according to the series description. And as seen in the trailer first released by Billboard, you’ll witness the power trio wiping off their foundation and eyeshadow while examining how they’ve used beauty to shape their musical alter egos — in fact, Roan calls her stage persona “a version of myself that is so bold, confident, and hot,” she says in the trailer.

At the same time, we’ll also be privy to the reverse with footage of the stars at the vanity as they develop some of their most recognizable looks. (Fingers crossed for an in-depth Chappell Roan tutorial.)

Watch the clip below before the program’s release on Hulu on Jan. 22.