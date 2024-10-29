If there’s one thing beauty editors can agree on, it’s that 2024 was a great year for hair. Week after week, we’ve been blessed with intricate, head-turning moments, from Cardi B’s inverted bangs to Kelsea Ballerini’s knotted updo to Rihanna’s textured chignon. All these creative styles might make you look in the mirror and sigh at the plain, slicked-back bun you continue to gel down every day — but it doesn’t have to be this way. There are plenty of fall hairstyle ideas that very much don’t require a professional glam squad to execute.

Not great with styling? Take notes from Melissa Barrera and Ariana Greenblatt, who subtly upgraded their ponytails and pigtails. For those who know their way around a flatiron, Charli XCX breathed new life into a classic half-up, half-down ‘do with a spiky look that’s just begging to be worn to a rave. Meanwhile, Chlöe Bailey proposed extremely cute space buns to extend the life of your protective style.

Keep reading for the best easy hairstyles to try this fall, along with tips for how to get the look.

Kim Kardashian’s Flipped-Out Ends

Kicky, ‘60s-inspired ends are everywhere this fall. To recreate Kim Kardashian’s ultra-sleek variation, create a deep side part, then use a straightener to swoop your ends up and out. The key to achieving her signature fresh-out-the-ocean sheen is layering a small amount of gel over the hair; Dae’s Styling Wand is the best product for smoothing down pesky flyways throughout the day.

Charli XCX’s Spiky Half-Up

Charli XCX’s tour might have been about sweat, but amidst all the partying, her edgy hairstyles didn’t budge. In a recent Instagram post, the “360” singer sported a half-up, half-down bun featuring spiky ends that made us pause mid-scroll and save immediately.

To copy the look, start by splitting your hair in two sections (the Oribe Rock Hard Hair Gel will make sure every strand stays in place) and tying off the top section into a ponytail. To form the knot, twist the pony around the hair band, leaving out a few inches of your ends. Then, spread out this section of hair to form the spikes, coating them with a strong-hold hair gel to help them defy gravity (pinning the sections with bobby pins will keep everything in place). The final step is a few spritzes of TRESemmé Extra Hold Hairspray so you can be sure your hairstyle won’t droop while whipping out the “Apple” dance.

Ariana Greenblatt’s Effortless Pigtails

Pigtails might remind you of elementary school, but Ariana Greenblatt just elevated the look in the coolest way. After tying your hair into two pigtails, move the hair tie down so it aligns with your chin. The secret to the cool-girl effect is adding a bit of volume and leaving a few pieces out for an intentionally undone vibe — a texture spray like the one from Fekkai provides the perfect amount of grit.

Depending on your texture and length, you could loosely wrap the ends around a curling wand, while adding a few drops of the Gisou Mini Honey Infused Hair Oil will keep your hair soft and shiny.

Chlöe Bailey’s Space Knots

On the last leg of your protective style? Chlöe Bailey has the perfect solution. After splitting your hair down the middle, use hair ties to secure your braids, locs, or twists into two buns. For a romantic vibe, allow your curly ends to rest on the neck and apply mousse to make sure the coils are moisturized and bouncy. Finish by swirling your baby hairs with an edge-control gel, and congrats — you’ve officially revamped and extended your hairstyle.

Melissa Barrera’s Bouncy Pony

If you thought Barbie’s influence was over, you thought wrong: Celebrities like Anok Yai and Melissa Barrera are still serving up the sky-high pony reminiscent of everyone’s favorite Mattel doll. For height and stability without the breakage, most celebrity hairstylists skip traditional hair ties and opt for hair bungees like Bellami’s. Another tip: a super-sleek pony starts in the shower. Instead of a typical conditioner, try Living Proof Perfect Hair Day (PhD) High-Shine Gloss Hair Treatment, which adds a mirror-like shine. Spray Color Wow Mini Dream Coat Supernatural Spray Anti-Frizz Treatment all over damp hair and then blow-dry.