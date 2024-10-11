An Unexpected Charli Remix & More Of The Best New Music

Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features nine of our favorite emerging and established artists.

“Club classics featuring bb trickz” - Charli XCX The most unexpected and club-insistent (duh) of the remixes, and an introduction to Barcelona-based BB Trickz, who delivers the cheekiest verse of all the guest stars that will make you crack a smile, even if you don’t speak Spanish. — Kevin Leblanc, style editor

“In The Living Room” - Maggie Rogers Maggie Rogers, who has just embarked on the last leg of her arena tour, gives us another scream-along anthem about the people you just can’t let go. — Lindsay Hattrick, senior designer

“Mantra” - Jennie Mostly chosen for the fire visuals, but also selected for the unadulterated confidence. — Chelsea Peng, managing editor

“I might say something stupid” - Charli XCX feat. the 1975 & Jon Hopkins I never thought I’d see Charli and Matty Healy collab on a song together, and my 2014 Tumblr heart is screaming. —Kelly Reed

“Why Lie?” Skepta, Flo Milli I didn't realize I needed this late-night sizzler, with Skepta singing through autotune and Flo Milli’s rubber-band flow — it’s impossible to deny the appeal of the hedonism and debauchery. — Dewey Saunders, design director

“chi girl” - Dua Saleh Singer-actor Due Saleh’s debut album I SHOULD CALL THEM is here and after listening now I’m asking… should I call them?

“Technologique” - Harmony What would it be like to have Harmony Tividad as your Sim girlfriend? The song, and the accompanying Sim video, answer that question over a crunchy, girly techno beat. — LeBlanc

“Sketches Of Pain” - Faux Real Faux Real’s debut album Faux Ever is finally here, and while the project is jam-packed with electronic-alt bangers, “Sketches Of Pain” is in the lead for my favorite track so far. — Reed