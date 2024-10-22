Nicola Peltz's New Haircut Looks Very Familiar

Whether she’s walking the red carpet with Brooklyn Beckham, appearing on the silver screen, or making her directorial debut with Lola, Nicola Peltz continues to solidify her spot as someone to watch. Now, the star is drawing comparisons to another trendsetter and It girl — who just happens to be her mother-in-law.

In an Oct. 21 Instagram post, the actor debuted a new shaggy bob that hits right at the shoulder, which is very reminiscent of Victoria Beckham’s ‘90s days as Posh Spice. Though all the members of the celebrated girl band developed their own signature looks, Beckham was always seen sporting a cropped haircut with tapered ends to match her frosted lip and smoky eye. Peltz seems to have taken notes, pairing the crop with shield-style sunglasses and a tiny black tank for a fashion-forward effect her MIL has became synonymous with. The only difference is that the actress opted for a darker tone while Beckham usually chose a chocolate-brown one.

This isn’t the first time Peltz has paid homage to the pop star — in February 2024, she replicated Beckham’s early street style by wearing a much-photographed moto jacket. More similarities are sure to come, but we’ve also got our fingers crossed for an official Victoria Beckham Beauty x Nicola Peltz collab.