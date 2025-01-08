If one of your 2025 resolutions was to spend less time on your phone, sorry! (Maybe try setting a forced app-use time limit?) This article will help, though, if you’re intent on starting the new year with a brand-new feed. Let us help you swap out those niche meme and dormant aesthetic accounts you follow with folks who will revitalize your feed, cookie-cutter content be damned.

We’re seizing our accounts back from the grips of feisty algorithms and focusing on a newer selection of people to keep up with. No monotonous “clean-girl” aesthetics, no makeup trends named after fruits or coffee drinks, no mysteriously tidy apartments to envy. Rather, we want people who are providing inspiration via archival imagery, casual ‘fit checks, and baring their own lives — bones and all. Keep scrolling to see who we’re checking in with on Instagram in 2025.

01 @cabmate Is it a Substack? Is it a curated Instagram page? Who cares! Cabmate is a digital platform posting the best of the best when it comes to ‘90s minimalism. Think: JFK. Jr and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy street style, Kate Moss at the airport, and lots of old Prada campaigns. They’ve expanded into interviews with other folks worth following, like stylists Suzanne Koller and Julie Ragolia.

02 @londongirlinnyc Jason Crowley/BFA.com/Shutterstock Amanda Murray is the ultimate fashion influencer— just don’t call her that. The creative consultant has the most unforced — and most personal — style of anyone on the platform, mixing Christopher John Rogers with Loewe and archival Junya Watanabe without feeling like a walking billboard (or SSENSE fit model). Bonus points for her no-nonsense takes on culture, including scathing red-carpet reviews on her Stories.

03 @gettyimagesfanclub An account dead-set on redefining “deep cuts” that reposts pics from Getty’s deep ocean of an archive. We collaborated with them on the above post about Paris Hilton, but hit “follow” to glimpse genuinely never-before-seen pictures of celebs like Chloë Sevigny and Naomi Campbell.

04 @lookoneworld Another hybrid media form we’re just getting a taste of: the social-media magazine. Look One World is Natalie Tauger’s brainchild, with all posts shot and styled by her. She’s bringing her haphazard yet considered vision to redefine what it means to do an Instagram photoshoot.

05 @lottavolkova Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The mastermind behind Miu Miu’s resurgence is the need-to-know stylist of the moment. Her extensive posts of her out-there work might throw you off at first, but expect to see her odder takes on fashion trickle down within months. Follow so you’re at the cusp of the trends.

06 @seangarrette A beauty, skincare, and fashion connoisseur with brutally honest takes on what products are worth the hype. He’s never lead me astray, and also boasts the best sunglasses collection on the app. If you’re in New York, his facial studio just opened at WSA.

07 @prewar_eva Glossier heads will remember Eva Alt from her social-media position at the beauty company during its heyday. She’s now a real-estate agent in New York, and even if you’re not in the market for a multi-million dollar NoHo penthouse, her “forever favorites” roundups and rare gems of listings are daily inspiration to step outside of cookie-cutter interiors and embrace a vintage feel when decorating.

08 @katiejanehughes As a gay man, I occasionally dabble in skin tints and some eyebrow gel, but don’t go deep into makeup. I do follow Katie, though, because her incredibly helpful makeup hacks like perfecting eyeliner and underpainting are mesmerizing to watch. I’ll never replicate them, but the comments section confirm she’s always onto something — and if you need further proof, just look at her client Dua Lipa’s skin.

09 @dianalouisebartlett A modern-day multi-hyphenate that isn’t obnoxious about being a “creative director.” When she’s not jet-setting around the world with Chanel or Isabel Marant looking put-together in a feminine, achievable way, she’s shooting Christopher Esber campaigns and sitting front-row at Hermès shows.