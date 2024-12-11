Dua Lipa’s Ab-Baring Chanel Dress Will Be On Display In New York

More fabulous news from the Chanel Cinematic Universe today, this time in the form of a mini-exhibit in New York. If you’re in the city, the brand’s 57th Street boutique will have Dua Lipa’s bespoke dress from her Royal Albert Hall performance on display from Dec. 13-16.

If you’re a fan of Dua’s, you know she’s a die-hard fashion girl, and for the special one-night only performance she wore the Chanel dress of any woman’s dreams. The intricate top with pearls, crystals, and Chanel’s signature camellia flower pays tribute to Karl Lagerfeld’s ‘90s couture collections while remaining utterly modern — and cropped to show off Dua’s killer abs. The tulle skirt provided the appropriate drama needed to fill up the winding custom stage she sang on. The house estimates a whopping 600 hours of handiwork on 400 couture elements was necessary to make it all happen. We humbly think Dua is worth it.

Dua’s relationship with Chanel has blossomed over the last few years, with the “Houdini” singer wearing Chanel at the 2024 Time 100 Gala, plus a great black sheer dress at the Academy Museum Gala last December — and who could forget her fairytale tweed fantasy from 1992 at the 2023 Met Gala?

The performance was one of her first after dyeing her hair back to raven-black after a stint as a redhead. It lended itself well to the mood of the night, which was all about her rich voice and the 53-piece orchestra that backed her. The stripped-down songs from the show are available to stream online, but if you want to watch the entire thing go down, a film of the show will air on CBS on Dec. 15. Before then, maybe swing by the store on Billionaire’s Row, check out the dress, and maybe pick up a lipstick.