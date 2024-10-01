PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 04: (L-R) Rihanna and Cara Delevigne attend the Chanel show as part of the Pa...
Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images

Fashion

The 25 Best Chanel Front-Row Looks Of All Time

Lots of oversize sunglasses and tweed ahead.

by Kevin LeBlanc

The final day of Paris Fashion Week (and Fashion Month) starts off with a double-C breakfast in the form of a Chanel show. In the universe of runway shows, receiving a Chanel invitation is something akin to getting Wonka’s Golden Ticket — except chocolate usually isn’t involved, and the calligraphy is much fancier. The French brand is known for its all-out runway shows; past seasons have seen Paris’ Grand Palais turned into a grocery store, an airport terminal, a carousel, a library, a French rooftop... You get the gist. If it exists in the real world, it can be replicated for Chanel Runway Universe, and you bet the premiere It Girls have taken seats front and center to absorb it all.

There have been many faces of Chanel in the 21st century, including Nicole Kidman, Kristen Stewart, Cara Delevingne, Margot Robbie, and more recently, Blackpink’s Jennie and Margaret Qualley. In the spirit of one last day of street style looks, we combed through the Internet to find the best celebrity pics from Chanel shows over the years. Keep scrolling to see the front-row moments from 2004 to 2024, with both friends of the brand and unexpected legends (hi, Cher).

Kate Moss

Foc Kan/WireImage/Getty Images

At the Spring/Summer 2004 ready-to-wear show.

Nicole Kidman

Michel Dufour/French Select/Getty Images

At the Spring/Summer 2005 ready-to-wear show.

Kylie Minogue

Foc Kan/WireImage/Getty Images

At the Spring/Summer 2005 haute couture show.

Diane Kruger

Toni Anne Barson Archive/WireImage/Getty Images

At the Spring/Summer 2006 ready-to-wear-show.

Cher

Toni Anne Barson Archive/WireImage/Getty Images

At the Fall/Winter 2006 haute couture show.

Victoria Beckham and Katie Holmes

Toni Anne Barson Archive/WireImage/Getty Images

At the Spring/Summer 2007 ready-to-wear show.

Fergie

Toni Anne Barson Archive/WireImage/Getty Images

At the Fall/Winter 2008 haute couture show.

Dita Von Teese and Victoria Beckham

Francois Durand/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the Spring/Summer 2008 ready-to-wear show.

Kirsten Dunst

Michel Dufour/French Select/Getty Images

At the Spring/Summer 2008 ready-to-wear show.

Lily Allen

Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images

At the Fall/Winter 2009 ready-to-wear show.

Prince

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the Spring/Summer 2010 ready-to-wear show.

Rihanna

Michel Dufour/French Select/Getty Images

At the Spring/Summer 2010 ready-to-wear show.

Alexa Chung

Julien Hekimian/WireImage/Getty Images

At the Fall/Winter 2011 ready-to-wear show.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

Serge BENHAMOU/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

At the Fall/Winter 2008 ready-to-wear show.

Kristen Stewart and Isabelle Huppert

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the Fall/Winter 2014 haute couture show.

Rihanna

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/French Select/Getty Images

At the Fall/Winter 2014 ready-to-wear show.

Kristen Stewart and Julianne Moore

Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images

At the Fall/Winter 2015 haute couture show.

Janelle Monáe

Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images

At the Spring/Summer 2016 ready-to-wear show.

Cara Delevingne

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

At the Fall/Winter 2017 ready-to-wear show.

Kristen Stewart

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

At the Fall/Winter 2017 haute couture show.

Lily-Rose Depp

Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the Metiers d’Art 2020 show.

Margot Robbie

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

At the Resort 2024 ready-to-wear show in Los Angeles.

Usher

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

At the Spring/Summer 2024 ready-to-wear show.

Jennie

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the Spring/Summer 2024 ready-to-wear show.

Naomi Campbell and Kendrick Lamar

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

At the Spring/Summer 2024 haute couture show.