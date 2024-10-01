The 25 Best Chanel Front-Row Looks Of All Time

The final day of Paris Fashion Week (and Fashion Month) starts off with a double-C breakfast in the form of a Chanel show. In the universe of runway shows, receiving a Chanel invitation is something akin to getting Wonka’s Golden Ticket — except chocolate usually isn’t involved, and the calligraphy is much fancier. The French brand is known for its all-out runway shows; past seasons have seen Paris’ Grand Palais turned into a grocery store, an airport terminal, a carousel, a library, a French rooftop... You get the gist. If it exists in the real world, it can be replicated for Chanel Runway Universe, and you bet the premiere It Girls have taken seats front and center to absorb it all.

There have been many faces of Chanel in the 21st century, including Nicole Kidman, Kristen Stewart, Cara Delevingne, Margot Robbie, and more recently, Blackpink’s Jennie and Margaret Qualley. In the spirit of one last day of street style looks, we combed through the Internet to find the best celebrity pics from Chanel shows over the years. Keep scrolling to see the front-row moments from 2004 to 2024, with both friends of the brand and unexpected legends (hi, Cher).

Kate Moss Foc Kan/WireImage/Getty Images At the Spring/Summer 2004 ready-to-wear show.

Nicole Kidman Michel Dufour/French Select/Getty Images At the Spring/Summer 2005 ready-to-wear show.

Kylie Minogue Foc Kan/WireImage/Getty Images At the Spring/Summer 2005 haute couture show.

Diane Kruger Toni Anne Barson Archive/WireImage/Getty Images At the Spring/Summer 2006 ready-to-wear-show.

Cher Toni Anne Barson Archive/WireImage/Getty Images At the Fall/Winter 2006 haute couture show.

Victoria Beckham and Katie Holmes Toni Anne Barson Archive/WireImage/Getty Images At the Spring/Summer 2007 ready-to-wear show.

Fergie Toni Anne Barson Archive/WireImage/Getty Images At the Fall/Winter 2008 haute couture show.

Dita Von Teese and Victoria Beckham Francois Durand/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the Spring/Summer 2008 ready-to-wear show.

Kirsten Dunst Michel Dufour/French Select/Getty Images At the Spring/Summer 2008 ready-to-wear show.

Lily Allen Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images At the Fall/Winter 2009 ready-to-wear show.

Prince Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the Spring/Summer 2010 ready-to-wear show.

Rihanna Michel Dufour/French Select/Getty Images At the Spring/Summer 2010 ready-to-wear show.

Alexa Chung Julien Hekimian/WireImage/Getty Images At the Fall/Winter 2011 ready-to-wear show.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Serge BENHAMOU/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images At the Fall/Winter 2008 ready-to-wear show.

Kristen Stewart and Isabelle Huppert Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the Fall/Winter 2014 haute couture show.

Rihanna Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/French Select/Getty Images At the Fall/Winter 2014 ready-to-wear show.

Kristen Stewart and Julianne Moore Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images At the Fall/Winter 2015 haute couture show.

Janelle Monáe Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images At the Spring/Summer 2016 ready-to-wear show.

Cara Delevingne Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images At the Fall/Winter 2017 ready-to-wear show.

Kristen Stewart Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images At the Fall/Winter 2017 haute couture show.

Lily-Rose Depp Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the Metiers d’Art 2020 show.

Margot Robbie WWD/WWD/Getty Images At the Resort 2024 ready-to-wear show in Los Angeles.

Usher WWD/WWD/Getty Images At the Spring/Summer 2024 ready-to-wear show.

Jennie Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the Spring/Summer 2024 ready-to-wear show.