Jennie from BLACKPINK is about to be in your area... just without the rest of her group. Ever since the the K-pop superstar and the rest of BLACKPINK split from YG Entertainment to pursue solo careers at the end of 2023, all eyes have been on the artists in anticipation of their solo debuts. Now, the excitement has reached a whole new level as Jennie revealed a major record deal — and a new single with a fast-approaching drop date.

On Sept. 8, Jennie announced she had signed to Columbia Records as a solo artist, and that her next single will be dropping sometime in October. The deal is through Jennie’s entertainment company Odd Atelier, which she launched shortly after departing from YG for solo pursuits (she and the rest of BLACKPINK are still signed to YG for group activities).

This won’t be Jennie’s first time releasing music as an individual artist, but it does mark a notable sea change in her career. In 2018, Jennie put out her first solo single aptly titled “Solo.” Then in 2023, she released two more projects separate from BLACKPINK: her single “You & Me” and the collaboration “One of the Girls” with her The Idol co-stars The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp. She was also featured on former BROCKHAMPTON member Matt Champion’s album Mika’s Laundry on the track “Slow Motion.”

While she’s had plenty of experience as a solo star, the new era will presumably be even bigger and more artistically fulfilling for Jennie, as she’s signed to a buzzy new label and will have more creative control over her output, thanks to Odd Atelier’s involvement.

Jennie hasn’t revealed the exact release date for her upcoming single, but expect a whole new era for the K-pop star to make its debut.