Big Congrats To All The Emmys Nominees But Especially 'The Idol' Choreographer

While you were busy reading up on the biggest surprises and snubs from the 2024 Emmys nominations — yes, The Bear set a comedy-series record with 23 nods — you might’ve overlooked one selection a bit farther down on the list that’s no less noteworthy.

As NYLON Editor in Chief Lauren McCarthy pointed out in the group Slack, the polarizing HBO show The Idol is up for an award — not for Lily-Rose Depp’s turn as the troubled pop star Jocelyn or, uh, The Weeknd, but for Nina McNeely in the category of Outstanding Choreography For Scripted Programming. Neely, a self-described choreographer, director, and “troll mother,” earned the recognition for three routines described as “rehearsal/music video shoot/Dollhouse.”

Even if you’ve not seen the series, at least the first of the three scenes might spark a memory, perhaps of Blackpink’s Jennie Kim “licking it” and “dropping it” as Jocelyn wipes away a tear behind her dark sunglasses before taking on the highly suggestive routine herself (with plenty of slo-mo).

As for “Dollhouse,” that’s the rhinestone bodysuit one in which Depp does a sort of chair dance before a whole floor routine while The Weeknd’s character is removed from the premises.

See you back here on Sept. 25 to see if The Idol wins an Emmy (an incredible phrase) when the 76th edition of the awards ceremony airs live from the Peacock Theater in L.A.