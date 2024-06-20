BLACKPINK's Jennie Just Teased New Music (And Her Rapping Skills)

BLACKPINK’s Jennie Kim is gearing up for a long-awaited solo comeback. After opting not to renew her contract for solo activities with the K-pop supergroup’s company and agency, YG Entertainment, the Korean singer has been moving ahead with her own company, Odd Atelier. Since becoming the pilot of her own solo career, Kim has made her runway debut at Jacquemus, expanded her work with Gentle Monster, interviewed Billie Eilish, and potentially teased new music in an innovative way.

In a just-released Beats by Dre campaign promoting the brand’s super-small Solo Buds, the idol seems to reveal a yet-to-be-released original as she dances and poses on a light box and swishes her down-to-there ponytail around. During the ad — footage from which the artist shared on Instagram stories and TikTok — we can hear Kim rapping over the beat. Commenters across social media could barely contain their excitement over the new music to come, with responses like, “THE RAP ???????” and “NEW SONG!!!!! OMGGGG.” The hashtag #jennieiscoming started trending on Twitter.

Kim’s Instagram bio bears the remains of her last truly solo venture, a single called “You & Me” she debuted and performed during the BORN PINK TOUR; meanwhile, one of her contributions to The Weeknd’s The Idol soundtrack, “One Of The Girls” featuring Lily-Rose Depp, was just certified platinum. More recently, she collaborated with singer-producer ZICO on a new single, “SPOT!.” But fans haven’t really had an all-out Jennie solo era since 2018’s, well, “SOLO.” Perhaps this snippet from the Beats by Dre spot will play a greater role in a forthcoming project.