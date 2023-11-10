Beauty
Lily-Rose Depp’s Concealer Lips and More Best Celeb Beauty Looks Of The Week
A weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity beauty moments.
It is early November and we are barreling head first toward the end of 2023. But there’s still time left for plenty of major red carpet moments before we close out the year. This week alone we saw stars bring out their fashion and beauty best for The CFDA Awards and The Country Music Awards— which is not to mention the celebrities who make the side walk their step-and-repeat.
Dua Lipa showed off a bold hair color transformation this week, kicking off the release of her new single, “Houdini”, and a new pop era. Other celebs took the opportunity of the fashion-forward CFDA Awards to take some experimental beauty risks—including Stephanie Hsu in her painterly eye makeup and Teyana Taylor sporting futuristic nose bridge jewelry. But the riskiest of all, perhaps? Lily-Rose Depp cosigning the controversial 2000s-inspired concealer lips trend at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Women’s Luncheon.
It looks like our favorite celebrities are kicking off November with some serious notice-me style. Keep scrolling to discover more beauty highlights from this past week.