Lily-Rose Depp’s Concealer Lips and More Best Celeb Beauty Looks Of The Week

It is early November and we are barreling head first toward the end of 2023. But there’s still time left for plenty of major red carpet moments before we close out the year. This week alone we saw stars bring out their fashion and beauty best for The CFDA Awards and The Country Music Awards— which is not to mention the celebrities who make the side walk their step-and-repeat.

Dua Lipa showed off a bold hair color transformation this week, kicking off the release of her new single, “Houdini”, and a new pop era. Other celebs took the opportunity of the fashion-forward CFDA Awards to take some experimental beauty risks—including Stephanie Hsu in her painterly eye makeup and Teyana Taylor sporting futuristic nose bridge jewelry. But the riskiest of all, perhaps? Lily-Rose Depp cosigning the controversial 2000s-inspired concealer lips trend at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Women’s Luncheon.

It looks like our favorite celebrities are kicking off November with some serious notice-me style. Keep scrolling to discover more beauty highlights from this past week.

Ziwe’s Hot Pink Eyeshadow

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Lily-Rose Depp’s Concealer Lips

Stefanie Keenan/WireImage/Getty Images

Teyana Taylor’s Face Jewelry

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Jenna Ortega’s Latte Makeup

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Indya Moore’s All-Over Golden Glow

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

Dua Lipa’s New Cherry Red Hair

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

Stephanie Hsu’s Abstract Eye Makeup

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Taylor Hill’s Wet-Look Pixie Cut

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Kelsea Ballerini’s High-Shine Waves