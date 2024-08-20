Fashion
Lily-Rose Depp & Chanel Are Firmly Team Wired Headphones
With a new launch that doubles as a watch and jewelry.
Just when you thought Chanel was out of ways to surprise us, the house has ventured into new and very much unexpected territory: tech or, more specifically, a necklace that’s both a timepiece and wired headphones in one sleek package.
The Première Sound watch is a reimagined take on the maison’s 1987 jewelry watch, now redesigned to be worn as a necklace. The piece features an octagonal face on a chain inspired by the brand’s signature braided shoulder straps. But here’s the kicker: This hybrid doubles as wired headphones, letting you listen to music and take calls directly from your phone.
If you need any more reasons to add this piece to your fall wardrobe, Blackpink’s Jennie was spotted wearing the accessory at Chanel’s Coco Crush pop-up in Seoul in July. And if that’s not enough, Lily-Rose Depp, a longtime muse and brand ambassador for the label, leads the campaign, in which she can be seen dancing around Coco Chanel’s apartment to to Simple Minds’ “Promised You a Miracle.” Watch the video below.