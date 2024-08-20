Lily-Rose Depp & Chanel Are Firmly Team Wired Headphones

Just when you thought Chanel was out of ways to surprise us, the house has ventured into new and very much unexpected territory: tech or, more specifically, a necklace that’s both a timepiece and wired headphones in one sleek package.

The Première Sound watch is a reimagined take on the maison’s 1987 jewelry watch, now redesigned to be worn as a necklace. The piece features an octagonal face on a chain inspired by the brand’s signature braided shoulder straps. But here’s the kicker: This hybrid doubles as wired headphones, letting you listen to music and take calls directly from your phone.

Chanel Chanel 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

If you need any more reasons to add this piece to your fall wardrobe, Blackpink’s Jennie was spotted wearing the accessory at Chanel’s Coco Crush pop-up in Seoul in July. And if that’s not enough, Lily-Rose Depp, a longtime muse and brand ambassador for the label, leads the campaign, in which she can be seen dancing around Coco Chanel’s apartment to to Simple Minds’ “Promised You a Miracle.” Watch the video below.