Blackpink’s Jennie Kim arrived at the Chanel Coco Crush pop-up in Seoul on July 3 in an updated riot-grrrl look consisting of all-black, all-Chanel everything: a mini slip dress, logo-patterned stockings, and a mini quilted purse in black velvet. The look came together with waist-length hair sectioned off into Alanis Morissette-style braids adorned with mini rings — and layers upon layers of jewelry.

The idol’s accessories included gold, silver, and diamonds from the Coco Crush collection, which riffs on the house’s classic quilt motif. She stacked rings on one hand and a variety of bangles on the other, mixing metals with aplomb. One particularly notable jewel is her nose piercing, the realness of which fans have speculated about since circa 2019. (For what it’s worth, its placement seems to have stayed consistent.)

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage/Getty Images Han Myung-Gu/WireImage/Getty Images Han Myung-Gu/WireImage/Getty Images 1 / 3 INFO 1 / 3

Even more attention-grabbing than the nose stud is her stunning Chanel Première watch necklace, which plays on a 1987 design that featured a geometric face inspired by the shape of the Chanel No. 5 bottle. Kim’s version is extra long with a gold chain, black leather details, and matching black and gold face. In fact, the singer’s whole look might have been inspired by her Première campaign from March — with some modern updates to reinterpret the century-old maison’s codes for the next generation.