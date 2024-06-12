Kate Moss Turned Up At Taylor Swift’s Girl-Squad Dinner

The exterior of Notting Hill’s Casa Cruz was lit up by camera flashes on June 11 as nearly a dozen celebrities stepped into the Argentinian restaurant for a casual weeknight dinner with friends.

The fleet of stars included supermodel Kate Moss; fashion designer Stella McCartney; Chrissie Hynde, lead singer of The Pretenders; Taylor Swift on a break amid the European leg of her Eras Tour; and “Tortured Man Club” group-chat originator Andrew Scott and his Fleabag co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The party also included some familiar faces from the pantheon of Taylor Swift’s expansive friend group, such as Cara Delevingne, Este and Danielle Haim, and Lena Dunham. Considering how most of the guests seem to be connected via Swift — at least half are regulars at similar, Swift-centered gatherings — some are calling this the singer’s latest “girl squad.”

While plenty of enviable designer wares were on display — including several Stella McCartney jackets and coats — it’s Moss’ white satin skirt suit that stole the show. The Bianca Jagger-inspired look was styled with a black button-up with wide, ‘70s-style lapels, black fishnet stockings, matching pumps, and a red lip.

After more than 30 years as one of fashion’s most iconic models, Moss still manages to turn looks like few others can. Though her latest project is behind the camera executive-producing a biopic of her own life and career called Moss & Freud, starring Ellie Bamber. which focuses on the supermodel’s relationship with the late painter Lucian Freud.