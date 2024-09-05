Alexa Chung & Madewell Reunite After 14 Years & More Fashion News You Might Have Missed

A new leaf is turning in fashion, with the arrival of fall dressing coming so abruptly that we barely have time to shove our bikinis away and get our trusty blue jeans and light jackets back into rotation. Fashion is always ready for a change, and September is rife with options for switching up your wardrobe, from Loewe’s chintzy new collection of beaded pug bags to On’s new on-the-go training gear, cosigned by FKA Twigs. Keep scrolling to see what news you might’ve missed in your inbox.

Loewe’s Vegetable Garden At Saks

John Daniel Powers

Loewe’s fall/winter 2024 collection was an exploration of the British aristocracy and the trappings around being rich and well-versed in horticulture, art, and looking twee. The brand is bringing an exclusive selection from the runway all the way to Fifth Avenue at Saks and taking over their windows to celebrate. A giant pumpkin and radish sit alongside some of the most covetable clothes of the season, some of which you can only get at Saks, like the caviar-beaded Squeeze bag featuring a wrinkly little pug.

Madewell’s Second Collection By Alexa Chung

Robin Galiegue

Alexa Chung is no stranger to Madewell. She was tapped by the brand in 2010, at the peak of her It girl powers, and long before fashion collaborations were a daily occurrence. 14 years later, her innately British, slightly androgynous, and no-frills style still translates well to her second Madewell capsule, which delivers on her platonic ideal of jeans (high-rise, clean hem, mid-blue wash), alongside a killer suede trench and matching mini suede skirt.

Christopher John Rogers’ First-Ever Accessories

Fujio Emura

Fans of Christopher John Rogers (or squirrels as he affectionately calls them), rejoice. The CJR universe is expanding to eyewear in a collaboration with the luxe spectacles Austrian brand Andy Wolf. The oversized, geometric “Linden” shape — named after the Bushwick street where the brand started — comes in four colors, and I’ve got my eye on Tobacco, which has the perfect blue tinted lens.

FKA Twigs’ Acrobatic On Campaign

Jordan Hemingway

On announced FKA Twigs as a creative partner earlier this year, and her first-ever On campaign just released. Shot by her partner Jordan Hemingway, the pictures see Twigs stretching, training, and contorting on the beach in On’s fall collection, which features the new sickly yellow Gecko color. Twigs will also participate and stage design an On performance in London on Sept. 16 titled “The Body Is Art,” which hopefully will include teasers from her upcoming album, Eusexua.

Mulberry & Rejina Pyo’s Cozy Collab

Gwen Trannoy

Mulberry knows a thing or two about a synergetic relationship. They’ve enlisted everyone British and talented from Stefan Cooke and Paul Smith, and the latest English designer to link up with them is Rejina Pyo. Pyo brings her feminine sensibility to a line of pre-scuffed bags, chunky statement jewelry, and her signature take on the trench is a compelling fall wardrobe hero.

Prada & Miranda July’s Hotline Bling

Willy Vanderperre

Prada loves to play with perceptions of power, femininity, and reality with each collection. Their fall/winter 2024 campaign invites fans and curious minds to dial a toll-free number that will connect them to multi-media artist Miranda July — well, at least her voice. Pre-recorded lines from July will be given based on caller’s responses, and will range anywhere from “ironic advice to seemingly friendly conversation to surreal and unexpected scenarios,” according to a press release. I can imagine it’s as if Miss Cleo lived in Silver Lake and was a filmmaker.

Lacoste’s CLOT Linkup

Courtesy of Lacoste

Lacoste taps into an east-meets-west energy with their latest capsule collection, co-designed by Hong Kong-based label CLOT. The resulting pieces include a tennis polo that reimagines the Lacoste crocodile in porcelain-style etching, plus comfy tracksuits in a deep green that contrast superbly with the red accents.

Coach’s Courageous Campaign

Elaine Constantine Elaine Constantine 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Coach wants us to stop trying to be perfect, and they invited some old and new faces of the brand including Elle Fanning and Charles Melton to show off their imperfections in their fall 2024 campaign, which shows off their relaxed approach to dressing and accessorizing. Looks are slightly crumpled and allow the wearer to move with ease, and bags are loaded up with necessities and frivolous bag charms to show off a bit of personality. We’re fond of the Brooklyn 28 bag Fanning is wearing, which is quickly becoming the must-have bag for fall.

evoluSHEIN & Anitta’s 75-Piece Collection

Courtesy of SHEIN

evoluSHEIN is SHEIN’s line made with sustainable fabrics, and they enlisted Brazilian pop superstar Anitta to help curate a collection of going-out clothes worth clearing out some closet space for. Anitta hand-picked eight designers from SHEIN X, the brand’s emerging designer incubator, to design pieces that include slinky cut-out numbers with heart clasps by Spagnelli, buckle-strap shirts and skirts by Jheni Ferriera, and body-hugging dresses by Victor Von Schwarz.