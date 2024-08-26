FKA Twigs & Bill Skarsgård Rave At The Crow Afterparty & More Party Photos You Missed This Week

The time for summer soirées is almost over, and brands activated in the name of one last sweaty hurrah before Fashion Week arrives. For the girls and gays who stuck around the city in late August, there were events of all sorts to hold them over until the three-party nights hit in September. Keep scrolling to see the best photos from the last few weeks, including a rave to celebrate The Crow and a fashion-meets-partying tennis event.

Tory Burch’s Animal House Cocktail

As it turns out, Tory Burch is a cat person — or at least really good at cosplaying one. The brand’s Soho boutique was transformed in an homage to their latest collection of Walter Schels-photographed feline prints, and friends of the brand including Meredith Duxbury, AnnaSophia Robb, Beanie Feldstein, and Mrs. Burch herself came out to support the capsule’s release. There were cater-waiters in kitty ears, Central Park-style caricature drawings of guests’ pets, and casual mountains of expensive-tasting strawberries.

Sansho Scott / BFA Meredith Duxbury Sansho Scott / BFA Maayan Zilberman Sansho Scott / BFA Mona Matsuoka Sansho Scott / BFA 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

SSENSE’s Celebration Of The Crow

To celebrate the creepiest movie release of August, The Crow, Lionsgate, TikTok, and SSENSE rented out the cavernous rooftop at the Starrett-Lehigh Building in Chelsea after the film’s New York premiere for a rave-leaning party. FKA Twigs, Bill Skarsgård, and Rupert Sanders joined with the city’s goth set in the darkened, reddened room to dance to Doss and talk about how sexy Skarsgård looks all tatted up in the film.

FKA Twigs, Bill Skarsgård Sansho Scott for BFA.com Jazzelle Zanaughtti Sansho Scott for BFA.com Sansho Scott for BFA.com Doss Sansho Scott for BFA.com 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

On’s Brooklyn Tennis Rave

It’s a tennis match. No, it’s a rave. Wait: It’s both! The sports brand On hosted a tennis match/dance party in Brooklyn on Aug. 21, with tennis player and face of the brand Ben Shelton leading fashion-adjacent On friends in a low-key expo game. “It was basically a preview of Fashion Week — everyone was there catching up on their summers, and the energy was very ‘I'm going to have some 'fits peer-reviewed before the shows,’” says NYLON Managing Editor Chelsea Peng, who was in attendance. “In that spirit, there was a lot of head swiveling at the scene-iest place at the function: the line for the pizza truck, which looped around the terrace.”

Ben Shelton Sansho Scott / BFA.com Ben Shelton, Mia Regan Madison McGaw / BFA.com Madison McGaw / BFA.com Oscar Nñ Madison McGaw / BFA.com 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Frankies Bikinis’ Malibu Opening Party

Frankies Bikinis has been the unofficial swim outfitters of It girls around the globe this summer. The Hadid sisters, Katy Perry, and Devon Lee Carlson rely on the brand’s triangle ‘kinis, and Carlson — along with her sister Sydney, Salem Mitchell, founder Francesca Aiello, and Blake Griffin — showed out at the brand’s Malibu store opening replete with boozy popsicles and a photobooth.

Blake Griffin, Francesca Aiello Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com Devon Lee Carlson Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com Sydney Carlson, Kelsey Kalemine Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com Salem Mitchell Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

The Ludlow’s 10th Anniversary Rooftop Hang

The Ludlow Hotel is turning 10, and keeping their ship afloat in an ever-changing neighborhood like the Lower East Side definitely deserves a celebration. They invited other LES stalwarts like Katz’s Deli, Dirty French, Economy Candy, and Cherry Bomb Studio to turn the hotel’s rooftop into a bazaar of sorts, with lots of drinks, pastrami sandos, and flash tattoos that show a wholesome side to the party-loving community.

Tori Steele, Kim Shui Miguel McSongwe/BFA.com Miguel McSongwe/BFA.com Amanda Hercules, Milan Wheaton Miguel McSongwe/BFA.com Miguel McSongwe/BFA.com 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Boardroom x Hana Kuma’s Pre-US Open Cocktail Party

Naomi Osaka is laying claim to much more than just tennis. The Grand Slam champ and new mom started her own story-based cultural brand, Hana Kuma, and took over Torrisi on Aug. 21 with sports and entertainment brand, Boardroom, to commemorate both the launch of her new enterprise and the US Open. “The crowd was overflowing onto the street, with Osaka holding court near the cocktails and charcuterie bar inside,” says Kelly Reed, senior social strategist, who stopped by the event. “Meanwhile, a violinist was getting down to Kanye West’s ‘Flashing Lights’ and other hits you wouldn’t typically hear on a stringed instrument.”

Naomi Osaka Krista Schlueter for Boardroom & Hana Kuma Samantha Ronson Krista Schlueter for Boardroom & Hana Kuma Carlos Alcaraz, Taryn Torres, Midge Purce, Rich Kleiman Krista Schlueter for Boardroom & Hana Kuma 1 / 3 INFO 1 / 3

evian & Pharrell Williams’ Super-Hydrated Event

Pharrell Williams is getting in on the tennis mania with his latest tennis-inspired apparel collaboration with evian and Humanrace. To honor the occasion, an exclusive celebration took place in New York’s Meatpacking District with light bites from Chef Jay Rodriguez and music by JADALEREIGN, while guests previewed the new collection. “The evening was decked out in pink, with signature mocktails made with evian spring water, of course,” said Kelly Reed, senior social strategist. “They even had pink Teslas parked outside the main event.”