Off-White Is Leaving Paris To Show In New York For The First Time

There’s nowhere like New York — especially during Fashion Week. When February and September roll around, the city turns into a veritable playground for designers and the rest of the industry. No wonder, then, that many international designers have uprooted and shown in the city over the years, like Marni, Dior, and Balenciaga, to name a few. The latest brand to leave their home city and show in New York is Off-White, who joined the official CFDA schedule this season and plan to have a runway show on September 8.

Off-White is a brand started in 2013 by the singular Virgil Abloh that’s based in Milan but has shown in Paris since its inception. After Abloh’s passing in 2021, stylist and and editor-in-chief of Dazed Ib Kamara has held the creative director position, fostering Abloh’s vision for a modern ready-to-wear brand that embraces creativity, uniqueness, and streetwear on a luxury level. The brand has since introduced a beauty line, hosted shows in Paris with the likes of Serena Williams and Naomi Campbell stomping down the runway, and evolved to represent the global, bright future of fashion.

Serena Williams Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Bella Hadid Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Off-White isn’t the only foreign brand coming to New York, with Dutch couturier Ronald Van Der Kemp and Swedish minimalist brand Toteme also joining in on the fun. There’s a whopping 60 brands with presentations and runways scheduled for September, with Area kicking the week off on September 6 and CFDA Fashion Fund winner Melitta Baumeister wrapping things up on September 11. It’s going to be an action-packed week, but Off-White has never been a brand to fade into the background, so we’re sure that their first American fashion show will come with a celeb-packed front row — and hopefully runway.