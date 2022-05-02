Following the unexpected passing of Virgil Abloh back in November 2021, Ibrahim Kamara has been announced as Off-White’s new Art & Image Director, effective immediately.

Kamara’s new role follows the Milan-based fashion label’s intentions to gather a group of creative professionals to oversee artistic direction and serve as a collective predecessor to Abloh. As Art & Image Director, Kamara will further “develop his influence and insight on the brand’s collections, image, and content,” according to the brand’s official announcement on Saturday, April 30.

“Virgil will forever be with us. With me,” Kamara shared in a recent Instagram post. “He changed the world and left an indelible mark on anyone who encountered him and beyond. Generous with his time, mind, and creativity — he saw everyone and created with all humans in mind. I am honored to further link my ties to Off-White as their Art & Image Director and be a part of the team that will tell the rest of the story Virgil started writing for us all.”

The Sierra Leone-born, London-based fashion journalist and stylist has built quite the resumé. Kamara currently serves as the editor-in-chief of Dazed after taking on the role in 2021 and was the former editor-at-large for i-D. He’s also collaborated with a variety of luxury brands over the years, including Burberry and Louis Vuitton, just to name a few. Kamara’s relationship with Abloh and Off-White started as a DM on Instagram, blossoming both personally and professionally within the last three years.

“In the wake of Virgil’s tragic passing we have been working tirelessly to keep his legacy alive and the brand relevant as a point of reference and platform in constant evolution,” Andrea Grilli, Off-White’s CEO, said in an official statement. “Inspired by Virgil’s vision and approach to his art, we have nourished a collective of creative minds that represent the best in their category and have a strong and personal connection with Virgil. Having Ibrahim on board, who has been part of the Off-White family for years styling our shows, to oversee art and creative of the brand in this next chapter is a great honor. With his talent and vision, we look forward to taking on the next chapter of Off-White together, always remembering the groundbreaking creativity and values that Virgil had at heart and that are the core of our brand.”