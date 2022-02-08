Fashion
The late designer became the first Black American to lead a French fashion house, and changed the meaning of fashion forever.
From entering fashion in 2012 with a cult-favorite streetwear brand, through to heading the artistic direction of Louis Vuitton’s menswear from 2018 until his untimely death in 2021, Virgil Abloh’s cultural impact will be felt for years to come. Here’s why, ahead.
Abloh’s legacy spans well beyond fashion. The multi-hyphenate was also known for his work in furniture design, DJing, and art direction, having a hand in album covers from such artists as Kanye West, Kid Cudi, Lil Uzi Vert, and more.