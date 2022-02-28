Celebrity runway cameos may be a running theme this fashion month, but the latest surprise appearance is an extra special one.

On the first day of Paris Fashion Week, Off-White presented its Fall 2022 collection, the final contribution from the late designer and founder Virgil Abloh, who passed away after a private battle with cancer in November 2021. The Milan-based luxury brand’s runway show was divided into two parts, including a ready-to-wear collection for the upcoming season and an offering of “couture-like ‘high fashion,’” according to BoF. Tennis champion (and longtime muse to Abloh) Serena Williams walked for the former portion, wearing a printed, high-neck long-sleeve top and pants underneath a sheer knee-length dress.

Williams is no stranger to the runway, having graced the catwalk for her own fashion line’s shows in the past. But this marks her first time walking for a major luxury brand during fashion month, as well as a tribute to her longtime fashion collaborator.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Abloh and Williams first teamed up for Nike, as she served as the inspiration behind the designer’s first collection for the global sportswear brand. “With Serena, we have one of our generations most powerful, inspiring athletes as the muse,” said Abloh in an official statement on the launch. “I was trying to embody her spirit and bring something compelling and fresh to tennis.” The aptly titled “Queen” collection included Abloh’s version of the classic tennis dress, featuring asymmetrical color blocking, classic Off-White text (the chest reads “LOGO,” while the sleeve reads “SERENA”), and a tulle tutu skirt. Williams later went on to wear the dress in various colorways to the 2018 U.S. Open.

The following year, Williams attended the 2019 Met Gala wearing neon yellow sneakers designed by Abloh as a part of his sneaker collaboration with Nike, and shortly after, she wore an outfit also from Abloh to the 2019 French Open. The black-and-white striped two-piece set, which also included a matching cape, was emblazoned with the French words for “mother,” “champion,” “queen,” and “goddess.”

Upon Abloh’s passing in 2021, Williams joined the slew of famous names within the entertainment and sports industries who posted tributes online to the designer. “Words cannot express the sorrow I feel on the passing of my friend @virgilabloh,” she wrote in a caption on Instagram. “I will forever be grateful to have had the opportunity to witness such greatness, such genius and to feel the warmth of his smile. It was my honor to stand next to him. He lit up every room he walked into. May his beloved family and friends find comfort in knowing how profoundly his art impacted our culture, and us all. I will miss you.”