Maryam Nassir Zadeh’s J.Crew Collab Is Very Good

Just when we thought we were collab-ed out, a thrilling partnership between Maryam Nassir Zadeh and J.Crew has swooped in to change our minds (and do more financial damage than a scammer who has your phone number and DOB).

According to a press release, the partnership between your favorite downtown New York art girl’s favorite designer and the rapidly revamping retailer under creative director Olympia Gayot’s leadership is “inspired by the brands’ shared love of travel and the vintage treasures found along the way” and includes “effortless dresses, pants, skirts, swimwear, and more, perfect for any adventure.” The accompanying visuals, shot on a recent trip to Formentera, are pure MNZ, in which many of her design codes can be seen, in particular lots of sheer fabrics, shrunken and/or balletic shapes, and off-kilter colors styled to contrast warm and cool tones. (You might also catch a $198 braided riff on her runaway-hit Palma sandal.)

The range, out now, runs from approximately $40 for accessories to $288 for an embellished, bias-cut chiffon dress. But technically, everything costs $0 if it’s sold out, so check out our edit of the best pieces from the collection below and make haste.