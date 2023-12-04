Chanel Had The Best Dressed Attendees At The 2023 Academy Museum Gala

The Academy Museum Gala returned to Hollywood for the third year in a row, and, as expected, it was filled with buzz before the event technically started. Prior to heading inside to raise funds for the museum and to commemorate a slew of names for their contribution to cinema (our favorite indie filmmaker Sofia Coppola included), there was a red carpet to get through, and it didn’t disappoint thanks to a very stylish roster of attendees.

This year, there were a handful of stars at the event who looked their very best, thanks to Chanel, who is no stranger to combining film and fashion; in addition to their longstanding relationship with the Tribeca Film Festival, the house has long supported the Academy, including their involvement with. Academy Gold Fellowship for Women. For this year’s black tie affair, the brand dressed their celebrity clients in silhouettes that show different sides of the brand, from Dua Lipa’s sheer lace gown to America Ferrera’s classic tweed number and Lupita Nyong’o’s floral-forward ensemble.

Ahead, see which Chanel ensembles our best-dressed stars wore at the third annual Academy Museum Gala, as lensed by Greg Williams.

Dua Lipa Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images Dua Lipa is no stranger to baring it all for the sake of an outfit, and the Academy Museum Gala was no different. The “Houdini” singer modeled the sheer trend, layering a black lace jumpsuit underneath a muslin dress from the house’s Métiers d’art 2020 collection. She kept it simple with black heels and diamond accessories.

Photo: Courtesy of Chanel/Greg Williams

America Ferrera MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images Tweed never gets old especially if done by the brand who started it all. America Ferrera opted for a strapless pink and blue cotton tweed dress from Chanel’s Cruise 2023 collection. She wore the ankle-hitting number with nude Chanel heels and a “Comète Couture” necklace.

Photo: Courtesy of Chanel/Greg Williams

Margaret Qualley Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images Margaret Qualley also opted for a lace ensemble on the red carpet. The actor and Chanel ambassador wore a lace metallic blue midi dress from the Fall 2023 Haute Couture collection with black Mary Jane flats.

Photo: Courtesy of Chanel/Greg Williams

Lupita Nyong’o Kevin Winter/WireImage/Getty Images Lupita Nyong’o is never not bringing her best outfit forward. For the Academy Museum Gala, the Mexican-Kenyan actor wore a long yellow and white lace gown from the Spring 2022 Haute Couture collection. She styled her look with metallic gold heels and a baby breath flower crown.

Photo: Courtesy of Chanel/Greg Williams

Greta Gerwig JC Olivera/FilmMagic/Getty Images Instead of Barbiecore pink, Greta Gerwig attended the gala wearing Chanel’s multicolored lace dress from the Métiers d’art 2023 collection, styled with Mary Jane heels and Chanel diamond and pearl-studded accessories.

Camila Morrone Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Daisy Jones & The Six’s Camila Morrone donned all white to the red carpet. She wore a fringe-embellished stole with a silk chiffon pleated dress from the Fall 2023 Haute Couture collection, finished with black heels and fringe diamond earrings.

Photo: Courtesy of Chanel/Greg Williams

Sofia Coppola MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images Sofia Coppola was honored for her contributions at the gala fresh off of the Priscilla promotions, and what better way to accept the Visionary Award than in Chanel? The filmmaker attended the event in a long pleated navy dress with a black embroidered belt from the Spring 2020 Haute Couture collection.