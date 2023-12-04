Chanel Had The Best Dressed Attendees At The 2023 Academy Museum Gala

The Academy Museum Gala returned to Hollywood for the third year in a row, and, as expected, it was filled with buzz before the event technically started. Prior to heading inside to raise funds for the museum and to commemorate a slew of names for their contribution to cinema (our favorite indie filmmaker Sofia Coppola included), there was a red carpet to get through, and it didn’t disappoint thanks to a very stylish roster of attendees.
This year, there were a handful of stars at the event who looked their very best, thanks to Chanel, who is no stranger to combining film and fashion; in addition to their longstanding relationship with the Tribeca Film Festival, the house has long supported the Academy, including their involvement with. Academy Gold Fellowship for Women. For this year’s black tie affair, the brand dressed their celebrity clients in silhouettes that show different sides of the brand, from Dua Lipa’s sheer lace gown to America Ferrera’s classic tweed number and Lupita Nyong’o’s floral-forward ensemble.
Ahead, see which Chanel ensembles our best-dressed stars wore at the third annual Academy Museum Gala, as lensed by Greg Williams.