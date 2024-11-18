Chloë Sevigny’s Best Party Looks

Of all of the It Girls we’ve ever anointed at NYLON, there is an ur-It Girl who still reigns over all: Chloë Sevigny. She’s the original recipient of the phrase, first bestowed upon her in 1994 by Jay McInerney, and 30 years later she’s still delivering on the je ne sais quoi that drew people in. Sevigny is hitting another milestone in her landmark career and life: November 18, 2024 marks her 50th birthday.

So, in celebration of 50 years of Chloë, I took a journey down memory lane and gathered her best party looks over the years. We’ve all seen her red-carpet looks, especially concerning her ongoing love affair with Alber Elbaz and Marc Jacobs’ Louis Vuitton, but special attention should be paid to what she wears to attend cocktails and afterparties. As a defining girl-about-town, she’s spent 30 or so years putting together party looks, and each one is better than the last.

A few trends emerged in my research: She almost always wears fresh-off-the-runway looks (which have ramped up in speed from runway to event, thanks in part to the 24-hour news cycle), she loves a mini dress, and loves supporting both friends who have brands like Proenza Schouler and younger brands like Puppets & Puppets. Below, see 32 of her best looks for gossiping with champagne in hand until the wee hours of them morning from 1996 to 2024.

1996, Trees Lounge Premiere Party Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images A baby Chloë at the afterparty for Trees Lounge, fresh in the midst of her ascendance to indie darling in zebra-print tights and a one-shoulder sparkle dress, mish-mashing in a way only she can.

2002, Versace Couture Afterparty Dave Benett/Hulton Archive/Getty Images It didn’t take long for the fashion set to scoop her up and endorse her, as evidenced by her Versace look at the couture afterparty in Paris.

2002, Absolut x Stella McCartney Party at Chateau Marmont Terry McGinnis/WireImage/Getty Images This slice of heaven of a Chanel suit is made Chloë-ified with the simple, boyish glam and the pack of Parliaments poking out of her pocket.

2003, Entertainment Weekly Academy Awards Viewing Party Matthew Peyton/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This Spring 2003 Lanvin dress shows her fierce commitment to Alber Elbaz during this time of her life.

2004, W A-List Issue Launch Party Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images Carrie Bradshaw seized the spirit of Sevigny for this party, where she wore a turquoise Versace Spring/Summer 2004 with sparkly heels and a blonde blowout worthy of Sex and the City.

2004, Cartier Santos 100th Anniversary Party Brian ZAK/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images This baggier style, most probably Balenciaga, fit her relaxed energy for this Cartier party.

2004, Viva Glam Casino Sylvain Gaboury/FilmMagic/Getty Images A look for the ages. Sevigny’s fresh-off-the-runway Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2004 by Marc Jacobs was sexy enough to be in Oceans’ 11 yet maintains a cool level only she can pull off.

2004, Volkswagen Jetta Premiere Party Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images This Spring/Summer 2005 Saint Laurent dress, designed by friend Alber Elbaz, was off-set with some quirky fur-toe heels and her preferred red lip.

2006, HBO’s Pre-Golden Globes Reception Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images This Dolce&Gabbana FW03 knit-button dress is unexpected for Sevigny, but works for the casual cocktail vibe of the party.

2006, The Cartier Charity Love Bracelet Party Brian ZAK/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Another Balenciaga by Nicolas Ghesquiere creation, this time from the brand’s Fall/Winter 2006 collection, which can be dated not thanks to my critical eye but because of the peplum top and curved heel.

2007, Chloé Fragrance Party in Paris Foc Kan/WireImage/Getty Images A ‘30s-meets-’90s vision with this sheer paillette vintage dress and another gold accessory moment — both with the white wine and her bag.

2008, Miami Beach Gustavo Caballero/WireImage/Getty Images In what I can only hope was a paid opportunity, Sevigny attended a New Year’s Eve party in Miami wearing fresh-off-the-runway Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2009, giving a masterclass in accessorizing with cheetah-print bangles, a brocade clutch, and fringed peep-toe heels.

2009, A Magazine Launch Party Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Here, Sevigny forgoes a bra or shirt in Proenza Schouler Spring/Summer 2009 leather overalls.

2009, Prada Book Launch Jeff Vespa/WireImage/Getty Images Here, her love affair with Mrs. Prada is on full display, wearing Miu Miu Fall/Winter 2009 for a Prada event.

2010, T Magazine’s Golden Globe Cocktail Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images A moment in fashion history! A perfect recipe: a party at the Chateau Marmont, her red lip, and Dior Spring 2010 by John Galliano.

2010, Derek Blasberg’s Classy Launch Party Mark Von Holden/WireImage/Getty Images Another New York mix that could not be achieved today: wearing then-emerging designer Proenza Schouler’s Fall/Winter 2010 collection at Barneys (RIP) for a book launch.

2011, Cinema Soecity & Piaget W.E Afterparty Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A few changes for Sevigny here, most notably her hair, and wearing the Versace x H&M collab.

2013, 60 Years of Chloé Cocktail Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Chloë hosted a Chloé cocktail at — where else — Barneys, wearing a Chloé cut-out guitar dress.

2014, Louis Vuitton Monogram Celebration Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images She wore one of Nicolas Ghesquiere’s first collections for Louis Vuitton, Spring 2015, continuing her Ghesquiere love affair.

2015, Morbid Anatomy Museum Gala Randy Brooke/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images She defined Brooklyn cool in this Rodarte Spring/Summer 2015 dress, paired with chunky gladiator lace-up sandals.

2016, Vanity Fair & HBO’s Cannes Film Festival Dinner George Pimentel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Where else but Cannes can you wear head-to-toe Chanel and still look chill?

2017, Saks Fifth Avenue NYFW Party Desiree Navarro/WireImage/Getty Images Ain’t no party like a New York Fashion Week party, and the red lip makes this black flared suit pop.

2018, Prada Basel Cocktail Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A Basel baby wearing all Prada at the brand’s book event.

2018, Montblanc Celebration of Le Petit Prince Steven Ferdman/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images This Simone Rocha dress ushers in a quieter, more demure you could say, version of Sevigny’s after-hour style.

2019, Miu Miu Paris Fashion Week Afterparty Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Another sizzling Miu Miu moment, this time gone full club-girl glam with a feathery bosom.

2022, Russian Doll Season 2 Premiere Afterparty Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images She’s a momma now, and is wearing Christopher Kane Fall/Winter 2022 — thankfully, the red lip didn’t go anywhere.

2022, Bottega Veneta x The Strand Dinner Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images A cool mom goes to dinners at bookstores in thigh-high leather boots.

2022, W Magazine 50th Anniversary Party Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Never one to abandon her friends, she wore fresh-off-the-runway Proenza Schouler from their Spring/Summer 2023, giving a flamenco energy to the proceedings.

2024, Tibet House Benefit Concert Afterparty Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images She looks just like North West in custom Vetements, but here she’s wearing Puppets & Puppets Fall/Winter 2024.

2024, Myth Magazine Launch Party Lexie Moreland/WWD/Getty Images Sevigny toasted to longtime friend and stylist Haley Wollen’s new magazine, wearing the 2024 appromixation of downtown cool in an outfit with a custom Dauan Jacari dress, platform uggs, and a mini Telfar bag.