aespa’s NINGNING Stars In Versace's High-Glam Holiday Campaign

Plus, an emerging It-Girl brand gets the ultimate endorsement: Bella Hadid.

by Kevin LeBlanc
We find that shopping is a therapeutic way to get through the pre-holiday sludge. While you’re drafting your lists for others and shopping our gift guides, it’s okay to take a break from giving and receive — from yourself, to yourself. The drops this week are full of It-girl-ness, from a budding sustainable brand out of Los Angeles to a new Zara drop that insists the personality hat isn’t going anywhere. Keep scrolling to see the best launches to stress shop now.

This Bella Hadid-Backed Brand Introduces Their Holiday Collection

Campbell&Kramer was founded by two friends who met at UCLA and dove head-first into creating basics for the non-basic girls of Los Angeles entirely out of dead-stock materials. Their asymmetric Demeter top has already been worn by EmRata, and most recently, Miss Bella Hadid. They’re bringing the style back along with some other desirable pieces for their Holiday collection. Expect lots of things to wear to your friend’s holiday parties, like polka-dot matching sets and scrunched lace pants.

NINGNING’s Versace Campaign For The Holidays

Versace’s ringing in the season of giving this year with a little help from a familiar face: global ambassador NINGNING of aespa. She’s showing off the brand’s Kleio bag in both the mini wallet-on-chain style and the capacious (but not ludicrously so) Protea bag that offers a geometric edge to the basic black tote. If you’re overwhelmed with handbags, though, we suggest the knee-high Opera boots with gold bows to pair with your fave after-hours mini dress.

St. Agni Launches Shady New Specs

Courtesy of St. Agni

Australian brand St. Agni makes some of Kendall Jenner’s favorite dresses, and we can’t blame her: The brand’s affordable take on minimalism is always both timeless and timely. Their latest venture is sunnies, with four styles ranging from rectangular paparazzi shields to these square-ish lenses that are something Alix Earle might wear.

ZARA Srpls Wants You To Invest In A Fuzzy Hat

Craig McDean

Zara’s Srpls line is rooted in earth-tone utilitarian pieces that take the fuss out of trendy dressing. This season, though, they realize the importance of a silly hat and a large croissant-shaped bag, and provide both, alongside covetable cargo skirts and fuzzy shearling vests that don’t shy away from trends while still offering staying power in your cloest.

