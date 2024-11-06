The Best Beauty Gift Sets Of 2024

Despite the Hallmark-movie vibes of the holiday season, heading to the mall for gifts can sometimes feel like something out of a horror film with long lines, pushy shoppers, and picked-over aisles. Our advice: If you’re on the hunt for the best beauty gift sets, it’s best to start early to avoid the stress of it all.

But it can be hard to navigate which are worth your time and money when there are just so many of them out there — that’s why we’ve done the hard work for you. NYLON editors are constantly testing the buzziest new beauty products, so you can trust that our picks actually work — not to mention we’ve been gifted (and given) many of these ourselves. So whether you’re shopping for fragrance connoisseurs, makeup minimalists, or that one friend who’s always having a good hair day, there’s a perfect beauty gift set for them ahead.

Best Blush & Lip Tint Gift Set

For the makeup minimalist in your life, this set featuring Rhode’s Pocket Blush and Peptide Lip Tint makes for the perfect monochromatic duo, leaving your cheeks flushed and lips looking juicy. The compact size also make the set great for a stocking stuffer or Secret Santa.

Best Fragrance Gift Set

Nothing excites a perfume lover more than a juicy new scent (or three) to add to their fragrance wardrobe. Luckily, one of the year’s buzziest fragrance brands, Bella Hadid’s Orebella, released a trio of its alcohol-free fragrances in mini size — the perfect way to try before splurging on a full-size. Plus, the gift set comes with a gold travel case so your fragrance-obsessed friend can toss them into her bag and smell good wherever she goes.

Best Blush Gift Set

When it comes to beauty trends, 2024 was the year of dramatic draped blush — which we can credit, in part, to Sabrina Carpenter. “Good Graces” stans would benefit from receiving this SHEGLAM Color Bloom Liquid Blush Shimmer & Matte Collection Set, which includes a variety of cream shades to help them recreate the pop star’s Short n’ Sweet-inspired looks.

Best Body Care Gift Set

We all have that one friend who loves to treat themselves. With a hand wash, hand cream, and body wash, the Screen 3 set from Aesop is the perfect gift — it’s practical, aesthetically pleasing, and screams “I have good taste.”

Best Makeup Gift Set

For the friend who’s always running late, The Welcome Set by Merit has everything she needs to maximize her makeup routine and get ready on the go. All Merit products are cream-based and compact, especially helpful when she’s doing her makeup in the car.

Best Hair Care Gift Set

Even though messy updos seem to be making a comeback, the slicked-back look isn’t leaving anytime soon. That’s why Dae’s trio of its best-selling Styling Cream, Fairy Duster Dry Shampoo, and Dual Edge Styling Brush makes the perfect gift for the person who loves a Sofia Richie-esque bun.

Best Skin Care Gift Set

Not sure what to get the person who’s tried every skin care product on the market? You can never go wrong with Tower 28’s SOS Rescue Spray, a refreshing, skin-clearing face mist that works for all skin types. To upgrade it, gift the Bestsellers Kit, which includes the mist, as well as a moisturizer and hydrating lip balm.

Best Multipurpose Beauty Gift Set

Milk’s Jelly Tint 4-Pack is the ideal gift for your makeup-obsessed friend who’s always scrolling TikTok for the latest viral product. The unique formula adds a sheer wash of color to the cheeks but can also be used as a lip stain — plus, they’ll appreciate the cute makeup bag and brush it comes with, too.

The Best Mascara Gift Set

Some love their blush, others prefer highlighter, but for many, a look isn’t complete without long lashes. Maybelline will always be top tier when it comes to mascara, so the brand’s Lash Sensational Mini Sky High, Surreal, and Firework three-pack makes the perfect compact (and commute-friendly) stocking stuffer.

Best Luxury Gift Set

Everything about this gift set from Oribe screams luxury, from the hairstylist-loved Gold Lust Collection, which heals damaged hair and leaves it silky, to the limited-edition box designed by Kenyan artist Thandiwe Muriu that’s so beautiful, you won’t even have to buy wrapping paper.