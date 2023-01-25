This Hailey Bieber-Approved Blush Now Comes In 4 New Shades

Lucky for all of her fans, Hailey Bieber is an open book when it comes to dishing her beauty secrets. Besides having her own (perpetually sold out) dewy skin care line, Rhode Skin, she’s always uploading her beauty routine tutorials to TikTok— showing us everything from her birthday makeup look to trying out different trends, like glazed eye shadow. Along with Hailey’s openness, makeup artists she works with also spill the favorite products they use on the model. Makeup artist Leah Darcy has copped to creating Hailey’s “faux sunburn” glow using Merit Beauty’s Flush Balm and has called out the shade Raspberry Beret as her go-to.

Of course, everything that’s Hailey-approved immediately becomes a TikTok favorite and flies off of the shelves, leaving beauty lovers clamoring for more. Merit has heeded the call by increasing their offering of the viral cream blush. The brand just dropped four new saturated, yet still natural looking, shades of the Flush Balm: Fox, a reddish taupe; Permission, an orange red; Stockholm, a girly light pink; and Après, a rich berry. Each shade individually retails for $28, or you can get the four-shade New Season Set for $60.

The lightweight, blendable and buildable formula is ideal for creating a believably sun-kissed glow, à la Mrs. Bieber, no matter which shade you use. The cream blush melts into skin, without creating texture for the most natural finish. If you don’t want to miss out on the TikTok hype, be sure to pick up one of the new Flush Balms at meritbeauty.com or sephora.com before they sell out.