Hailey Bieber’s Glazed Eyeshadow Is Perfect For Party Season

At this point, it’s well established that model Hailey Bieber wants to look like a “glazed donut” head-to-toe, whether it’s with her skincare, her nail care, or her hair care. The glossy look has been her signature for sometime, and this year, she even released her own skincare line called Rhode with a daily routine that promises hydrated and dewy “glazed” skin. She also went viral for her “glazed donut” nails, a term coined by her nail artist Zola Ganzorigt, for her sheer, iridescent white manicure. And her obsession with glazing her routine has only continued. On November 28, she posted a holiday snap to her Instagram wearing a sparkly “glazed” eyeshadow look.

Of course, eye gloss isn’t new and has been recirculating the beauty trend cycle for some time. However, Hailey’s latest rendition feels particularly festive, complete with a warm, wintery color palette. Hailey’s eyeshadow base is a neutral taupe shade, which she paired with glowy skin, sheer blush, and maroon lip liner. By adding the dewy eye gloss around her eyelids and cheekbones, the model created an effortless shine.

With the holiday party season approaching, it may be tempting to reach for your closest sparkly eyeshadow palette. Hailey’s signature no-makeup-makeup approach instead gives you the option for glitz and shine without small glitter particles falling down your cheeks. Completing the look with a fur jacket and a Bulls cap, it’s off-duty-model holiday chic. “fun things 🍬 yummy things,” she captioned the photo dump.

While winter can leave our skin feeling dry and damaged, a hydrating skincare routine and lots of eye and face gloss can give the appearance that you’ve just stepped out of a sauna. Complete with a lip gloss, Hailey has once again proven that the glazed donut look is a year-long endeavor. We’ll be officially adding eye gloss to our holiday makeup rotation from here on out.