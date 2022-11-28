In addition to gifting us a new flavor of her best-selling Lip Treatment from Rhode Skin, for her 26th birthday on November 22, Hailey Bieber also dropped a two minute step-by-step birthday makeup tutorial on her Tiktok. The Get Ready With Me video shows the star jamming to “Rich Flex” by Drake featuring 21 Savage as she does her entire night out routine from skin care to makeup and hair, for her Tokyo birthday celebration.

Bieber did not disappoint, showing off a few of her beauty signatures, such as her “glazed donut skin” and “glazed donut” nails, but she also piqued interest demoing some products her fans had not seen her use before. Debates ensued in the TikTok comments as fans tried to catch a clear view of the products she used to get the look. Obviously, Hailey prepped her skin with her own Rhode Beauty Barrier Restore Cream and used the Peptide Lip Treatment from the line. But while fans are still waiting for their Black Friday Rhode Skin purchases to arrive, they can also check out a few other makeup products Hailey likes to use.

In addition to her own products Hailey also uses several other internet-favorite brands. Alternating between using her fingers for shimmers and brushes for blending matte shades, Hailey shows off her Pat McGrath Labs Mothership VII Divine Rose Eye Palette. And while the comment section started to get heated as fans tried to decipher her lipstick and liner, the combination has since been revealed. Before topping her lined lip look with a gloss, she paired the Pat McGrath Labs Matte Trance Lipstick in Christy, with a newly launched lip liner from Tower28, the OneLiner Multi0liner in Draw Me, a chocolate brown shade.

Before doing a quick swivel in the camera to reveal her total look, Hailey adds final touches to all the high points of her face for the ultimate beaming glow. If you’ve been following the latest celeb beauty line releases then you recognized the embossed highlighter is unmistakably the Haus Labs Bio-Radiant Gel-Powder Highlighter.

Even though we may not be in these Tokyo streets like Hailey, having these beauty products as part of our routine would definitely be a rich flex.