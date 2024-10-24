Leave it to Beabadoobee to turn a brutal breakup track into the most sweet-sounding pop ditty you’ve ever heard. On Oct. 23, the British singer-songwriter took over the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge to give her fellow Eras Tour opener Sabrina Carpenter the ultimate shoutout by putting her own unique spin on Carpenter’s hit single “Taste” and giving it a breezier, more romantic vibe.

For her version of “Taste,” Beabadoobee replaced the song’s original explosive production with some stripped-back acoustic guitars and violins. The result is a light and airy new take on the song. But the true stroke of genius comes at the bridge, when Beabadoobee seamless transitions into singing the chorus of The Corrs’ classic 2000 song “Breathless.” Turns out, the two songs work together perfectly, and nobody knew that but Beabadoobee.

While Bea’s version of “Taste” is an inventive transformation of the track, it’s also a pretty surprising one given the subject matter. Carpenter’s song is meant to be cutting and menacing, as she gloats to her ex’s new girlfriend about how she’s already had her man. But Beabadoobee softened the sound so much that it no longer sounds like a vengeful screed, but rather a loving ode. Although, maybe this inversion isn’t too shocking, considering Beabadoobee has a mastery in hiding painful lyrics in sweet-sounding music — just ask Rob from the latest season of Love Island.

Beabadoobee is riding high after the release of her third studio album, This Is How Tomorrow Moves, in August. She’s on tour in Europe for the rest of 2024, during which she’ll hopefully sneak some more of her impressive covers into those live shows.