One Great Look: Chloë Sevigny Running Errands In Uggs

There wasn’t much fashion to write about this week, given the generally dour mood of the nation after a bigoted rapist was re-elected as President. Celebrities knew better than to dress up to the nines given the nation’s milieu, so our favorite look of the week comes not from a red-carpet or glitzy club appearance, but via a low-key moment from Chloë Sevigny, spotted in Soho on Nov. 4 picking up gargantuan wicker baskets in a veritable downtown mélange of an outfit.

The actress’ Sunday best included a navy peacoat, white tee, black cut-off shorts, and the ultimate schlepping shoe, a knee-high Ugg boot with fur trim. Never one to be seen without something designer, Sevigny rocked a Loewe black Puzzle tote to hit the streets on the gray day.

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

This real, un-styled look came just two days after she was the second person to wear Saint Laurent’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection at LACMA’s Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 2. With her usual panache, Sevigny convinced fans and skeptics of the collection alike with a lace-and-brocade look that she effortlessly pulled off.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

This high-low balance is what endeared fans to Sevigny back in the ‘90s and keeps them coming back for more to this day, with the oh-so New York way of wearing both an everyday, unfussy outfit and a fresh-off-the-runway look within 48 hours of one another. And while we’ll most likely be back to the hamster wheel of events, premieres, and red-carpet looks next week, it feels good to take our collective foot off the gas and fall back on closet staples — although, ironically enough, her errands look has inspired us more than she probably thought it could.