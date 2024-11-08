Fashion
One Great Look: Chloë Sevigny Running Errands In Uggs
If there was ever an outfit to capture this week’s mood, this is it.
There wasn’t much fashion to write about this week, given the generally dour mood of the nation after a bigoted rapist was re-elected as President. Celebrities knew better than to dress up to the nines given the nation’s milieu, so our favorite look of the week comes not from a red-carpet or glitzy club appearance, but via a low-key moment from Chloë Sevigny, spotted in Soho on Nov. 4 picking up gargantuan wicker baskets in a veritable downtown mélange of an outfit.
The actress’ Sunday best included a navy peacoat, white tee, black cut-off shorts, and the ultimate schlepping shoe, a knee-high Ugg boot with fur trim. Never one to be seen without something designer, Sevigny rocked a Loewe black Puzzle tote to hit the streets on the gray day.
This real, un-styled look came just two days after she was the second person to wear Saint Laurent’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection at LACMA’s Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 2. With her usual panache, Sevigny convinced fans and skeptics of the collection alike with a lace-and-brocade look that she effortlessly pulled off.
This high-low balance is what endeared fans to Sevigny back in the ‘90s and keeps them coming back for more to this day, with the oh-so New York way of wearing both an everyday, unfussy outfit and a fresh-off-the-runway look within 48 hours of one another. And while we’ll most likely be back to the hamster wheel of events, premieres, and red-carpet looks next week, it feels good to take our collective foot off the gas and fall back on closet staples — although, ironically enough, her errands look has inspired us more than she probably thought it could.