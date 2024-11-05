We love individualism over here, especially in a world of algorithms and hand-fed TikTok trends dominating fashion conversations weekly. But when a cohort of It girls flock to a brand, we have to take note: The go-to shoe (and now clothing) choice of the style set in 2024 is Fidan Novruzova.

Novruzova, a Moldovan designer who operates between Chisinau and Paris, is not new to this. Since starting her brand in 2020, Novruzova’s Havva boots were quickly snapped up by elite stylists and placed on the likes of Bella Hadid and Rosalía. Kourtney Kardashian was even seen in a few pairs, solidifying her place in the fashion canon. The “trouser boots,” as they’re called, embrace the geometric, chunky style and square toe that have been in favor in recent years, and have become a mainstay for Charli xcx, Irina Shayk, Chloë Sevigny, and Caroline Polachek.

Bella Hadid in Fidan Novruzova shorts Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Caroline Polachek in Fidan Novruzova boots Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty Images Camila Cabello in Fidan Novruzova boots Backgrid Katy Perry in Fidan Novruzova boots Jonathan Brady - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

The accessories are strong, yes, but her ready-to-wear shouldn’t be slept on. Her geometric pieces often include whirling circles, strong shoulders, and sporty finishes, like the exaggerated football-shoulder polo shirt from her Fall/Winter 2024 collection most recently worn by Dua Lipa. Where it’s not as obviously structural — like Paloma Elsesser’s leather dress/coat and Solange Knowles’ belted mini-dress — it’s sweet, like Dua’s bow dress from Spring/Summer 2024.

It’s clear to me why the fashion set picked up Novruzova’s aesthetic so quickly: It’s familiar, yet slightly removed from the norm. There’s an oddity to her work that resonates with fashion-forward women, yet a nostalgia for older ways of dressing that may be more covered up, seen in her button-up jackets and longer skirts. A true hallmark of a great designer is one who can cannibalize fashion’s past and push it into the future, and Novruzova has gained an insider following for making new what could be old. Who would’ve ever thought the main pop girlies of 2024 (Katy, Dua, Charli, Camila) could agree on something?