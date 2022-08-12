Dixie D’Amelio’s Style Evolution, From TikTok Famous To Pop Star

Dixie D’Amelio runs the 10th most-followed account on TikTok, but she’s expanded her star power far beyond the reaches of the short-form video app. Dixie, who is the older sister of TikTok powerhouse Charli, has not only gained prominence in the worlds of social media, but also in entertainment and fashion. Though she became famous after her sister, Dixie is making a name for herself through her pop music, and we get to witness her killer sense of style as she does it.

The just-turned 21-year-old has always had a cohesive aesthetic on the red carpet since stepping into the spotlight in 2020. She favors monochromatic looks, sometimes with dramatic silver and black details, and she’s also been known to rock a bright color every now and again. The Puma brand ambassador has proven how versatile her fashion is, mastering everything from high-glam couture to model-off-duty vibes. Plus, she’s adopted her own signature hairstyle in a sleek high ponytail. As Dixie continues to release music and grow her influence, we can’t wait to see how her fashion grows with her.

See Dixie D’Amelio’s style evolution over the years, ahead.

2021, Kids’ Choice Awards Amy Sussman/KCA2021/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images D’Amelio wore a white Louis Vuitton shirt-dress to the 2021 Kids’ Choice Awards, paired with metallic Jimmy Choo heels for a bright, simple look.

2021, MTV Movie & TV Awards Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images She leaned fully into metallics with a Dolce and Gabbana bodycon dress at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards, paired with Stuart Weitzman shoes.

2021, Billboard Music Awards Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images D’Amelio, who introduced AJR at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, wore a shimmery metallic gown by Ralph & Russo. She kept the silver theme going with delicate silver hoops and Stuart Weitzman heels.

2021, MTV Video Music Awards Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images She donned a shiny black satin Aliétte dress with a simple halter and triangle cutout at the 2021 MTV VMAs. Her Giuseppe Zanotti heels and silver hoop earrings came together in a sleek, 90s-inspired look.

2021, Met Gala Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images D’Amelio’s first Met Gala in 2021 was marked by her dramatic black hat with feather detailing from Valentino. She wore a simple black satin dress and white opera gloves, also by Valentino, to complete the Audrey Hepburn-inspired look.

2021, LACMA Art+Film Gala Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images This black velvet Alexandre Vauthier high-neck dress with a simple slit is what D’Amelio wore to the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala. She chose a pair of black pumps and an itty-bitty black clutch to go with the look.

2021, KIIS FM Jingle Ball Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images D’Amelio stunned at the 2021 KIIS FM Jingle Ball in a striking all-green matching set. The metalltic ensemble paired well with sturdy black platform boots and her signature sleek pony.

2021, iHeart Radio Z100 Jingle Ball Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For Jingle Ball in New York City, D’Amelio opted for a shimmery black pinstripe trouser-and-jacket set with a black satin bandeau top.

2022, Fanatics Super Bowl Party Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images D’Amelio wore a casual all-white look to the Fanatics Super Bowl Party in 2022. She completed the look with a pink satin bag and spiky hairstyle, which gave major Y2K vibes.

2022, Billboard Women in Music Event Amy Sussman/FilmMagic/Getty Images This menswear-inspired all-black look was what D’Amelio wore to the 2022 Billboard Women in Music event. A tiny Valentino bag and black platform heels were the only two major accessories in this otherwise understated look.

2022, Burberry Autumn/Winter 2022 Runway Show David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In another all-black look, D’Amelio opted for a wide-leg jumpsuit with cutouts to attend the Burberry Fall 2022 fashion show in London. She added structure to the look with a blazer and slicked-back bun.

2022, Academy Awards Viewing Party Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Two Dixie staples — metallics and black — came together with her look for the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Academy Award viewing party in 2022. The floor-length gown from Khoon Hooi was her statement piece, accented with a bold red lip and black pumps.

2022, MusiCares Person of the Year Ceremony Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images D’Amelio wore a structured gown with a slit from Mônot to attend the 2022 MusiCares Person of the Year ceremony. Sheer black opera gloves and black pumps from Le Silla were the finishing touches to this monochromatic look.

2022, Burberry’s Lola Bag Celebration Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A full black leather look from Burberry is what D’Amelio stepped out in for the Burberry Lola Bag celebration party in Los Angeles. Her white Burberry bag and sleek braided ponytail added drama to the look.

2022, Kathy Hilton x Halo Dog Collar Garden Party Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In a rare pink look, D’Amelio wore a patterned Jacquemus set with white heeled thong sandals. Her classic sleek ponytail topped off the look for the Kathy Hilton and Halo Dog Collar Garden Party in 2022.

2022, Billboard Music Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images D’Amelio wore a light green bodycon dress from Off-White™ to the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, paired with green shimmery sandals.

2022, ABC Disney Upfront Event Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Another classic Dixie look, as she wore a black floor-length gown with a round cutout and black pumps to the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City event in New York City.

2022, Flaunt Magazine Party Michael Tullberg/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images She opted for a baggy, laid-back look at the Flaunt Magazine “Rhythm in Retrograde” party in L.A., pairing oversized beige trousers with a black and beige patterned cardigan.

2022, MTV Movie & TV Awards Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A funky structured mini dress from Saint Laurent, sheer black tights, and shimmery black pumps is what D’Amelio wore to the 2022 MTV Movie & TV awards.

2022, PUMA Flagship Store Meet and Greet Michael Stewart/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images D’Amelio went with a casual, all-white look to her meet-and-greet event at the PUMA flagship store in New York City. She paired white wide-legged jeans with a button-up shirt and cropped tube top underneath.

