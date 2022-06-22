Jisoo Of Blackpink’s Best Fashion Moments On The Red Carpet

It comes as no surprise that Blackpink’s Jisoo has made it on our list as a must-watch style star. After her debut in the popular K-pop girl group back in 2016, Jisoo has since won over the hearts of many through her unique and raspy vocals, and most recently, she’s made her on-screen debut in the Korean drama Snowdrop. But off-duty, the superstar serves a fashion and beauty muse by securing a brand ambassador deal with Dior and Cartier.

Over the years, we’ve seen the singer opt for more hyper-feminine silhouettes, from printed ensembles to lots of glam, but fans know that she often arrives at fashion’s biggest events wearing none other than the classic black mini dress. Though the starlet’s look has evolved over the years, she has never lost sight of her coveted personal style that fans have fallen in love with.

While we wait for the rumored Blackpink comeback, look back on all of our favorite red carpet fashion moments from Blackpink’s Jisoo, ahead.

2016, Melon Music Awards The Chosunilbo JNS/ImaZinS/Getty Images Blackpink made one of their first appearances as a group at the 2016 Melon Music Awards, and Jisoo wore a white ruffled blouse paired with a red mini skirt, sparkly platform heels, and heart-shaped earrings.

2017, Golden Disc Awards The Chosunilbo JNS/ImaZinS/Getty Images

The Chosunilbo JNS/ImaZinS/Getty Images At the start of 2017, the group attended the Golden Disc Awards. Jisoo was spotted in a black floral-embellished mini dress styled over a metallic tinsel top and multicolored platform heels.

2017, High1 Seoul Music Awards The Chosunilbo JNS/ImaZinS/Getty Images A few days later, Blackpink arrived at the 2017 High1 Seoul Music Awards. The four members wore dazzling mini dresses, with Jisoo opting for a black crystal-studded mini gown with black heels.

2017, Gaon Chart K-Pop Music Awards The Chosunilbo JNS/ImaZinS/Getty Images

The Chosunilbo JNS/ImaZinS/Getty Images In February 2017, Blackpink attended the 2017 Gaon Chart K-pop Music Awards and Jisoo was photographed wearing a blue paisley-printed dress with a black belt at the waist and heels.

2017, SBS Gayo Daejeon 'Battle of the Bands' The Chosunilbo JNS/ImaZinS/Getty Images By the end of the year, the group went to the 2017 SBS Gayo Daejeon “Battle of the Bands.” The members wore a range of head-turning looks, with Jisoo wearing a red sheer top styled with a mini skirt and black heels.

2018, Prada Photocall in Seoul Han Myung-Gu/WireImage/Getty Images In 2018, the K-pop singer made an appearance at the Prada’s pop-up opening in Seoul wearing an off-the-shoulder ruffled black mini dress from the brand, pairing it with metallic heels and a white handbag.

2018, 'Waterbomb at Sprite Island' Opening THE FACT/ImaZinS/Getty Images While at the 2018 “Waterbomb at Sprite Island” opening in Seoul, Jisoo looked summer-ready in a dotted green crop top, white high-waisted distressed shorts, and white sandals.

2018, Adekuver photocall Han Myung-Gu/WireImage/Getty Images Later that year, Jisoo was seen at the 2018 Adekuver event donning a see-through mesh button-down top layered over a black bandeau. She also wore an A-line mini skirt and black pumps.

2018, SBS Gayo Daejeon 'Battle of the Bands' THE FACT/ImaZinS/Getty Images At the end of 2018, Blackpink attended SBS Gayo Daejeon’s “Battle of the Bands” in Seoul. In a group photo, Jisoo wore a ruffled red maxi dress with a leather corset belt and sandals.

2019, Good Morning America Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images The star was seen heading outside from her appearance on Good Morning America in 2019 wearing a black strapless mini dress with a bejeweled crop top and black boots.

2019, Burberry Spring 2020 Runway Show at London Fashion Week ** Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images In 2019, she also attended Burberry’s Spring 2020 runway show in London rocking a matching checkered blazer and dress with embellished shoes and a Burberry handbag.

2019, Cartier Juste Un Clou Launch Party Han Myung-Gu/WireImage/Getty Images In 2019, the K-pop idol wore a tweed dress from Balmain, styled with diamond-studded accessories from Cartier while attending the jewelry brand’s Juste Un Clou launch party in Seoul.

2019, Coachella TK Roger Kisby/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Blackpink made history as the first K-pop act to perform at Coachella back in 2019. The members coordinated in head-turning embroidered looks, with Jisoo wearing a matching black set styled with a black choker and ankle boots.

2020, Jimmy Choo photocall The Chosunilbo JNS/ImaZinS/Getty Images In January 2020, the “Lovesick Girls” songstress attended Jimmy Choo’s Dress Garden event in Seoul opting for a black puffed-sleeved mini dress, worn with white pumps and a white clutch.

2021, Dior Spring 2022 Runway Show at Paris Fashion Week Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Back in September 2021, Blackpink dominated Paris Fashion Week, with Jisoo kicking things off at Dior’s Spring 2022 runway show. She was photographed wearing a black-and-white mini dress from the brand, which she paired with a tiny Lady Dior bag and open-toed platform heels.

2021, Snowdrop Premiere Instagram/@sooyaaa__ Jisoo’s affinity for the classic LBD and Dior remained strong even in 2021. While at the premiere of her hit drama Snowdrop, Jisoo wore Dior’s black velvet mini dress, which came with a tied sailor-style collar and lace trim. She then styled her outfit with matching classic pumps and simple diamond earrings, also from the fashion house.

2022, Cartier Gala Instagram/@sooyaaa__ Aside from her partnership with Dior, Jisoo also serves as the global ambassador for Cartier and in June 2022, the singer attended the brand’s gala in Madrid, Spain. In an Instagram post, the K-pop artist opted for a strapless black dress by Rokh. She completed her ensemble with black Gianvito Rossi sandals, Cartier earrings, and a necklace from the brand’s High Jewelry collection.

