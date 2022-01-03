Jisoo From Blackpink’s Style Evolution, From Preppy Fashion To Red Carpet Star

After making her debut in Blackpink back in 2016, Jisoo has since won over the hearts of many through her unique vocals and, most recently, her on-screen debut in the Korean drama Snowdrop. Not only that, but she serves as both a fashion and beauty muse, with brand ambassador deal with Dior and a preppy-inspired style that has become her signature aesthetic.

Ahead, take a look at Blackpink’s Jisoo and her style evolution on the red carpet over the years.