Welcome to NYLON's Fit Picks, a weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity outfits.

The micro-mini skirt revival is stronger than ever as the coveted fashion staple has been cosigned by a number of celebrities and brands, including the style trendsetter herself, Bella Hadid, who was recently spotted in a mini skirt yet again.

On Sunday, the model was spotted with her boyfriend Marc Kalman showing off her latest off-duty ‘fit while taking a daytime stroll in New York City. While Kalman went for a punk-leaning look wearing a sweatshirt from the band Sick Of It All with long gingham shorts and chunky Doc Martens, Hadid channeled her inner preppy “It” girl in a brown plaid mini skirt, which she styled with a mint green zip-up jacket from Burberry, which also came with plaid detailing on the shoulders. She completed her ensemble with a tan-colored shoulder bag, Missoma earrings, slouchy white socks, and Nomasei loafers made in collaboration with Molly & Reese Blutstein.

Hadid’s latest outfits are proof that she’s a big fan of the mini-skirt trend, especially as the summer temps heat up. In the past, she’s used the itty-bitty garment as a swim cover-up and paired it with a matching vest for a full night-out look.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Ahead, check out the rest of our favorite celebrity looks from the past week, including Jisoo in a black mini dress, Maya Rudolph in Valentino, The Summer I Turned Pretty stars on the red carpet, and more.

Jurnee Smollett

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

On Thursday, June 16, Jurnee Smollett attended the premiere of Eve’s Bayou during the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival in New York City wearing an embroidered black dress from Stella McCartney’s Fall 2022 collection paired with a metallic mini shoulder bag and black pumps.

Joey King

Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage/Getty Images

Joey King arrived at the Los Angeles premiere of The Princess in an elaborate two-piece gown from Christian Siriano’s Pre-Fall 2022 collection paired with leather gloves.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner's #OOTD from last week included a long-sleeve black cutout mini dress from Mugler’s Spring 2022 collection, which she styled with knee-high socks and black pointed sandals.

Blackpink’s Jisoo

Blackpink’s Jisoo posted about her trip to Madrid, Spain with Cartier on Instagram rocking a strapless black mini dress from Rokh paired with Gianvito Rossi sandals and pieces from Cartier’s High Jewelry collection.

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber

BlayzenPhotos/BACKGRID

Celebrity couple Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber were seen hand-in-hand on their way to a screening of the upcoming movie Elvis. Butler wore a black suited look from Celine while Gerber opted for a navy top with Celine’s leather blazer, black shorts, and New Balance x Aimé Leon Dore 550 sneakers. She also wore black mini sunglasses and carried a green Celine handbag.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Actress Michaela Jaé Rodriguez appeared at the premiere of the Apple TV+ comedy series Loot in Los Angeles wearing a black velvet mini with floral appliqués from Alexandre Vauthier’s Fall 2022 collection and matching black boots.

Maya Rudolph

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Maya Rudolph also arrived at the premiere of Loot in a pink floral-embroidered gown from Valentino’s Fall 2022 collection with matching platform heels.

Dakota Johnson

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

On Wednesday, June 15, Dakota Johnson was seen at the Watchmaker Vacheron Constantin celebration in Beverly Hills in a stunning black-and-white suited dress from Proenza Schouler’s Fall 2022 collection. She then paired her look with black heels and a charm-adorned mini bag.

Hailey Bieber

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Hailey Bieber, who just launched her beauty brand Rhode, was photographed leaving the recording of her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon wearing a see-through sequin ensemble from 16Arlington and bedazzled heels.

Isabela Merced

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

On Wednesday, June 14, actress Isabela Merced attended the Miami premiere of Father Of The Bride wearing a sequin emerald green gown from Christian Dior and Stuart Weitzman heels.

Minnie Mills

Craig Barritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

On Tuesday, June 14, Minnie Mills attended the premiere of the new Prime Video series The Summer I Turned Pretty in New York City donning a multicolored two-piece by Bach Mai and a lilac-colored leather clutch.

Lola Tung

Craig Barritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Actress Lola Tung was also seen at the premiere of Prime Video’s The Summer I Turned Pretty in New York City wearing a strapless black gown from Mônot and metallic sandals.

Halsey

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Last week, Halsey was spotted in New York City heading to The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon wearing a silk printed midi dress from Roberto Cavalli’s Spring 2001 collection. The If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power singer also paired their outfit with black knee-high combat boots from Larroude and jewelry pieces like James Oro‘s purple-tinted sunglasses and an Alexis Bittar open doublet ring.

Evan Mock

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage/Getty Images

On Monday, June 13, Gossip Girl actor Evan Mock was spotted at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival Chanel Arts Dinner in New York City wearing a red tweed vest with black slacks, black sunglasses, and a mini bag from the French fashion house.

Sadie Sink

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage/Getty Images

Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink also attended the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival Chanel Arts Dinner wearing a matching tweed set with black knee-high boots and a quilted handbag, all from Chanel.

Keke Palmer

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Keke Palmer attended the premiere of Lightyear in London wearing a white dress from 16Arlington and silver pumps.