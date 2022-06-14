Halsey’s Latest Vintage Look Is An Early-2000s Roberto Cavalli Dress

Following their appearance at 2022 Governors Ball over the weekend, Halsey was spotted in New York City on Monday heading to The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

The singer made their way to 30 Rockefeller Plaza wearing yet another vintage ensemble, this time donning a silk printed midi dress from Roberto Cavalli’s Spring 2001 collection. The gown featured blush pink and gold hues, with hints of striking violets and floral accents, along with a plunging criss-cross straps on the back. Styled by Lyn Alyson, the If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power star paired their outfit with black knee-high combat boots from Larroude. As for accessories, Halsey wore James Oro purple-tinted sunglasses and an Alexis Bittar open doublet ring.

Halsey continues to show their affinity for a good throwback look both on and off stage. Recently, the “So Good” songstress rocked the epitome of indie sleaze in her latest campaign for their latest About-Face beauty collection, which highlighted a perfectly-messy smokey eye look. Back in August 2021, Halsey also went for a full-on goth outfit for their first post-baby red carpet appearance, attending the premiere of their musical film If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power in a mini dress from Dolce & Gabbana’s Spring 1998 collection. With the singer currently embarking on their Love and Power world tour, plus a slew of red carpet affairs, perhaps we can expect more vintage moments from Halsey to come.

Check out a more detailed look into Halsey’s recent off-duty outfit on their way to The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, below.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images