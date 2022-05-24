Halsey Just Dropped Party-Proof Eyeliners and Brow Pencils Inspired by Indie Sleaze

With almost every celebrity seeming to have a beauty brand these days, it can be hard to keep up with all the latest drops. However, Halsey’s latest About-Face Beauty collection, dropping Tuesday, May 24, is not one to miss for those who are looking to achieve an effortless but tantalizing gaze. Although the product drop is number 12 in the brand’s history, since the singer launched it at the start of last year, it might be the most memorable one yet, cheekily called: “Eye F***ing”.

On May 23, Halsey announced the drop by posting a new party-chic shoot for the collection on her Instagram shot by Alana O’Herlihy. Images include her drinking from a water fountain, having her makeup done by friends, and out partying with fun makeup featuring her new brow pencils and eyeliners. “Meet eye-f***ing, my latest collection from @aboutfacebeauty featuring my new favorite phone case in collaboration with cutie friends @devonleecarlson @sydneylcarlson at @wildflowercases. drops tomorrow 💕,” she captioned the post.

The new collection and photoshoot clearly lean into the party girl beauty trend—a revolt against the highly curated “clean” aesthetic. Ushered in by the likes of Julia Fox and her much talked about black-out eyeshadow and trends like the shaggy wolf cut, About-Face Beauty’s signature products are all going out worthy (including glittery eye paint). The new collection is also long-wearing, sweatproof, and “party-proof,” making it perfect for a night out. "Inspired by the imperfectly messy amalgam of indie sleaze style, the eye-f***ing collection is bold opulence with a spark of seduction and a hint of grunge,” the brand revealed in a press release.

The drop, available on the About-Face Beauty website today from 12 noon EST, includes eight shades of Brow Artist, an all-in-one eyebrow pencil, and 13 bright saturated shades of Line Artist, a high definition gel eyeliner⁠. The new collection also includes a limited edition iPhone case⁠ in collaboration with Wildflower Cases by sisters Devon and Sydney Carlson (also available on the Wildflower website). However, a night out with Halsey, Devon, and Sydney, unfortunately, is not included.