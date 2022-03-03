India Roby
The Micro-Mini Skirt Is Taking Over The Fall 2022 Runways

Designers in London, Milan, and Paris are reimagining the teeny-tiny skirt.

Sorry to all the haters, but the polarizing micro-mini skirt trend will still be going strong through Fall 2022. Following a slew of appearances this past New York Fashion Week, the itty-bitty silhouette has gone international, too, making its way down the catwalks in London, Milan, and Paris.

Since the early-aughts revival over the past few years, the micro-mini skirt trend is the latest throwback look getting a modern-day makeover, especially with fashion month underway. Though the four-city fashion circuit is nearly at its end, we’ve seen just about every designer feature the tiny skirt on the runway, from Poster Girl in London and Glenn Marten’s Diesel debut collection Milan to Paris’ Blumarine, Virgil Abloh’s final womenswear show for Off-White, and many more.

It seems that we won’t be bundling up for this coming fall after all, as the leg-baring mini skirt will be the biggest “going-out” trend from now on. See how the micro-mini skirt is dominating Fashion Month Fall 2022, ahead.

Fall 2022 Trend: Micro-Mini Skirts At London Fashion Week, Poster Girl

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
Fall 2022 Trend: Micro-Mini Skirts At London Fashion Week, Connor Ives

Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Fall 2022 Trend: Micro-Mini Skirts At London Fashion Week, 16Arlington

Joe Maher/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Fall 2022 Trend: Micro-Mini Skirts At London Fashion Week, Molly Goddard

Fall 2022 Trend: Micro-Mini Skirts At Milan Fashion Week, Fendi

Fall 2022 Trend: Micro-Mini Skirts At Milan Fashion Week, Roberto Cavalli

Fall 2022 Trend: Micro-Mini Skirts At Milan Fashion Week, Diesel

Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Fall 2022 Trend: Micro-Mini Skirts At Milan Fashion Week, Blumarine

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
Fall 2022 Trend: Micro-Mini Skirts At Paris Fashion Week, Off-White

Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Fall 2022 Trend: Micro-Mini Skirts At Paris Fashion Week, Courrèges

Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Fall 2022 Trend: Micro-Mini Skirts At Paris Fashion Week, Balmain

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
See more mini skirts from New York Fashion Week, our favorite celebrities, and during the early 2000s.