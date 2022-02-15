The Micro-Mini Skirt Will Still Be Trending In The Fall, According To NYFW

If there’s anything we learned from the past couple of years, it’s that we’re all swapping our usual closet staples out for early-aughts styles. And according to the Fall 2022 shows at New York Fashion Week, the revival of the micro-mini skirt trend is still going strong.

With the rise of “going-out” outfits continuing to take over our wardrobes well into 2022, it seems that we’ll be seeing the super-short silhouette even in the dropping temperatures. So far at New York Fashion Week, we’ve spotted the micro-mini skirt in all styles and fabrics fit for the cold-weather months, like Christian Cowan’s tweed set, Kim Shui’s fuzzy and tiny versions, Dauphinette’s pleated tennis style, and LaQuan Smith’s barely-there take on the trend, to name only a few. (There’s still more Fall 2022 runway shows to come, after all.)

The teeny-tiny silhouette was first popular during the late ’60s and ’70s that defied societal norms at the time, but throughout pop culture history, we’ve seen the risqué look get even shorter with celebs like ‘90s-era Pamela Anderson, who was often seen out-and-about in the go-to mini style, to noughties icons like Christina Aguilera and Paris Hilton circa early 2000s. Since then, many of today’s favorite stars have also been captured in the coveted mini skirt, from the likes of Bella Hadid, Rihanna, Olivia Rodrigo, Megan Fox, and countless others. Now, it turns out, we’ll be expecting a lot more cameos of the itty-bitty skirt through the fall and winter, too.

See how the micro-mini skirt is taking over New York Fashion Week for Fall 2022, including designers like LaQuan Smith, Christian Cowan, Dion Lee, and more, ahead.

Fall 2022 Trend: Micro-Mini Skirts At Christian Cowan

Fall 2022 Trend: Micro-Mini Skirts At Christian Siriano

Fall 2022 Trend: Micro-Mini Skirts At Kim Shui

Fall 2022 Trend: Micro-Mini Skirts At Dauphinette

Fall 2022 Trend: Micro-Mini Skirts At LaQuan Smith

Fall 2022 Trend: Micro-Mini Skirts At Dion Lee

