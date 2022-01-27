Olivia Rodrigo’s Take On The Micro-Mini Skirt Trend Involves Camo Print

It’s been a while since we’ve gotten an #OOTD from Olivia Rodrigo since the start of the new year and oh, how we’ve missed them. And with her latest Instagram post from, it seems that Rodrigo is stepping up her fashion game — and jumping on the micro-mini skirt trend — for 2022.

On Wednesday, Jan. 26, the Sour singer attended a viewing of the Artists Inspired by Music: Interscope Reimagined exhibition at LACMA in Los Angeles. While at the event, she was seen wearing the ultimate Y2K ‘fit in head-to-toe Heaven by Marc Jacobs, with pieces from its Spring 2022 collection, and dressed by her trusty stylist duo Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo.

Rodrigo rocked a multi-colored striped cardigan, with the ultra-cropped top showing off her white bralette underneath. She then opted for a mix-match moment and wore a camo-printed mini skirt, with the brand’s double-headed teddy bear motif painted on the side, and a pair of her favorite knee-high platform Kiki boots in black. At the event, the 18-year-old pop star was also spotted alongside Billie Eilish and singer Towa Bird, with Eilish contrasting Rodrigo’s look in a baggy denim outfit.

This isn’t the first time the “good 4 u” songstress was seen wearing the Gen Z-beloved fashion brand, as she’s known to be a fan of its early-aughts-inspired pieces. Back in October 2021, Rodrigo was spotted leaving the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live! carrying a chained mini bag from Heaven by Marc Jacobs, which was inspired by Sofia Coppola’s 1999 cult classic film, The Virgin Suicides. She also wore a tartan corset top that day with a green satin midi skirt, black platform boots from Dr. Martens, and a colorful charm necklace to complete her on-screen look.

Check out Olivia Rodrigo’s recent mini-skirt outfit in more detail, below.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images