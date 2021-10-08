Heaven By Marc Jacobs’ New Collection Features The Virgin Suicides

Heaven by Marc Jacobs, the beloved Gen-Z cult brand and known for its ultra ‘90s-inspired and Y2K pieces, is going back to the ‘70s for its newly released Fall 2021 collection, including an homage to the cult classic film The Virgin Suicides.

The label’s collection first dropped on Thursday, Sept. 9, Heaven offers pieces featuring artwork from contemporary American artist Katherine Bernhardt, who’s known for her nostalgic creations inspired by the 1982 sci-fi film E.T. and the cartoon Garfield. Some items from the drop will feature Bernhardt’s work printed on an array of pieces, including baby tees, sweatshirts, shoulder bags, home goods, and more.

Starting on Sunday, Oct. 10, Heaven will release another drop of apparel and accessories, this time inspired by Sofia Coppola’s 1999 hit film The Virgin Suicides, known for its dreamy ‘70s-style silhouettes all while exploring the characters’ suburban teenage angst.

The movie’s lead star Kirsten Dunst will be featured on a slew of must-have items, including a matching blouse and skirt set, a hoodie, a crossbody bag, on the inside of a dark green leather blazer, and more. Plus, the collection’s “Just Like Life” Baby Tee, featuring stills from the film, will also be available and $18 for every one sold will go towards The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, & Transgender Community Center, an organization dedicated to New York City’s LGBTQ community. Plus, for those based in Los Angeles, Heaven’s store on Fairfax Ave. will host a special exhibit featuring memorabilia from The Virgin Suicides.

Photos Courtesy of Heaven by Marc Jacobs

The newest launch also partners with other artists, as well, including anti-fashion brand Happy99’s Nathalie Nguyen, South Korean cartoonist Ancco, Stray Rats designer Julien Consuegra, Cactus Plant Fea Market’s Cynthia Lu, Elliot Shields, and multidisciplinary artist Chris Cadaver. Similarly, the creatives’ work will be featured across an array of fashion items.

Priced at $25 to $375, the Heaven by Marc Jacobs Fall 2021 collection is available to shop in Marc Jacobs stores and on marcjacobs.com now through November. You can preview some of the pieces from the official campaign — starring models Adut Akech, Iris Law, and artist Teezo Touchdown — in more detail, below.

