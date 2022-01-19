As dopamine dressing and Y2K fashion continues to rise, the mini skirt is one of the biggest trends of 2022 and celebrities are already taking this popular garment for a spin. (That comes as no surprise since the mini skirt was a favorite among the famous set in the early 2000s.)

Megan Fox was one of the first to join the recent mini skirt revival, opting for a bright blue version from British designer Supriya Lele while heading to her now-fiancé’s concert in Los Angeles. Bella Hadid once wore a micro-mini skirt as a swim cover-up in Miami beach, and Rihanna made an appearance at Complexcon in 2021 wearing the same style in red patent leather.

The coveted “going-out” garment also made its return on the runway, garnering plenty of buzz from Miu Miu’s Spring 2022 collection, which featured the micro-mini skirt with preppy pleats and midriff-baring tops. Soon enough, we’ll all be giving the trend a try once the weather warms up again.

Until then, why not take some outfit ideas from the stylish celebs who are already showing off their mini skirt wardrobe? From monochrome looks to embellishments and statement prints, find out how to style the mini skirt according to the likes of Rihanna, Dua Lipa, Willow Smith, and more.

Mini Skirt Outfit Idea No. 1: Monochrome Instagram/@armenkeleshian A monochrome ‘fit is the easiest way to give the now-trending mini skirt a modern-day update. Take style tips from Rihanna and go for a bold hue like red, which she mixed with different shades, textures, and prints.

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sydney Sweeney opted for a brighter colorway, pairing her yellow mini skirt with a matching cozy turtleneck sweater, lace-up heels, and a contrasting printed cluch.

Mini Skirt Outfit Idea No. 2: Statement Prints Ricky Vigil M/GC Images/Getty Images Let the mini skirt stand out with a statement print. Emily Ratajkowski matched her zebra-printed version with her coat, and added a turtleneck top, fuzzy bucket hat, and a pop of color with red boots.

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images Or go for a classic print, like plaid, but in a punchy pink hue, as seen on Zoey Deutch, who teamed her jacket and skirt with just a bra top.

Mini Skirt Outfit Idea No. 3: Add High Boots Zack Whitford/BFA.com It’s all about proportions when it comes to styling a mini skirt and its super short hemline goes nicely with a pair of tall boots. Kendall Jenner gave this trick a try with a black leather skirt and matching pointed boots.

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Olivia Rodrigo and Iris Apatow wore their mini skirts with knee-high boots, as well. The Sour singer opted for black platforms while Apatow chose a pair of cowboy boots.

Mini Skirt Outfit Idea No. 4: Pair With A Long Coat Shutterstock/Diggzy Instead of high boots, juxtaposing a micro-mini skirt with a long coats works, too. Megan Fox kept it simple with a timeless black coat, which she wore with her bright blue skirt.

Neil Mockford/FilmMagic/Getty Images Georgia May Jagger also added a long black coat to her micro-mini skirt, a sequined design from Tommy Hilfiger paired with a bandeau bra top, polka-dot stockings, and heels.

Mini Skirt Outfit Idea No. 5: Add A Chain Belt Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Mini skirts are the ideal backdrop for a statement accessory, like Alexandra Shipp’s charm-adorned chain belt.

Julien Hekimian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Blackpink’s Jennie adorned her Chanel tweed mini skirt with the luxury brand’s pearl-and-logo belt, which matched her jewelry, too.

Mini Skirt Outfit Idea No. 6: Embellishments Ricky Vigil M/GC Images/Getty Images Want to turn the mini skirt into the ultimate party piece? Go for embellishments. Iris Law’s 21st birthday outfit, for example, featured a vintage Roberto Cavalli beaded micro-mini skirt, straight from the designer’s Spring 2000 collection.

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Dua Lipa opted for Versace’s shiny metal mesh, creating an eye-catching colorblock moment with a green-and-purple look.

Mini Skirt Outfit Idea No. 7: Pleats Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images The pleated skirt trend still has legs, thanks to the mini skirt revival. Willow Smith seems to be a fan of this look, having recently worn a black pleated version for a recent performance.

John Parra/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images She also tried the mini skirt trend in denim pleats, too — a throwback to the Y2K fashion staple.

Mini Skirt Outfit Idea No. 8: Pair With Tights Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images If you’re looking to add some coverage to your mini skirt look, throw on a pair of tights. Kali Uchis teamed her mini skirt with a pair of sheer stockings with a seam on the front.

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images For an edgier look, as seen on Miley Cyrus, pair a plaid mini skirt with fishnet stockings. Add a lace garter, too, if you dare.

