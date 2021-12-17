The 11 Fashion Trends That Will Be Big In 2022

With the end of 2021 (somehow) rapidly approaching, it’s time to forecast all of the exciting new trends you’ll be seeing in 2022. Over the past two years, the majority of fashion has consisted of cozy loungewear and neutral staples, but for the upcoming new year, brands are pushing the bold, bright, and very tight. So get ready to shed those knit sets and embrace your maximal side from patterns to silhouettes to embellishment.

We’re used to fashion offering an escapism, a sense of surrealism that inspires our wardrobe; however, during lockdown times, we have mostly leaned on clothing for functionality and comfort. As Spring 2022 was the first true in-person fashion month, designers were reverting back to statement pieces that push the boundaries of our everyday dressing. Many upcoming trends are not inherently new, but reinvented styles of past decades, like mod-era mini skirts and graphic prints, Y2K shoulder bags and denim, and ‘70-style clogs and headscarves. Styling these together in unexpected ways is what makes them feel 2022 and designers have already started offering these pieces with their latest collections.

Next year is the time to dress dramatic! Buy that hot pink handbag you feel like isn’t as “wearable” or restyle your favorite jeans with a matching vest for head-to-toe denim look. Of course, we’re here to help you get started with all of our 2022 fashion trend predictions, below.

2022 Fashion Trend No. 1: Updated Canadian Tuxedo

The Canadian tuxedo has been a long-standing trend (cue the well-known 2001 Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake moment) but it’s getting a much-needed update for the new year. Designers are creating their own new versions of all-over denim and celebrities are already picking up on them. This past year, we’ve seen notable denim looks from Dua Lipa in a Y2K-inspired Blumarine look to Emily Ratakowski in a Prada bra top and jeans and Emma Chamberlain in a dark wash Louis Vuitton look. Come 2022, expect to see many more. For a more traditional Canadian tux look, pair a monochromatic denim jacket and pant, or go for a modern take, wear a vest or corset top with pants or a skirt.

2022 Fashion Trend No. 2: Statement Clogs

Next year’s token “ugly” shoe is in line with the sporty and utilitarian-inspired shoe trends of 2022. The clog is no longer just limited to a chunky wooden shoe, but rather influenced by the resurgence of Crocs to be a comfortable and stylish flatform. You are guaranteed to see all iterations next year, including sporty details, logos, animal prints, and platforms.

2022 Fashion Trend No. 3: Corset Tops

Though corsets have been trending for some time now, the coveted top is guaranteed to hit the masses and be everywhere next year in all forms and styles. For starters, the corset top took over the Spring 2022 runways, including big-name designers such as Acne Studios, Balmain, and Givenchy. The body-cinching piece can be paired casually with jeans or layered unexpectedly over a dress or under a blazer for all of your 2022 looks. Stars like Bella Hadid and Normani have already begun sporting this hero piece.

2022 Fashion Trend No. 4: Bright Bags

Neon accessories have been making a splash in the market and the upcoming year looks to be the year of the ultra-bright bag. These baguette-style shoulder bags are aughts-inspired and the simple silhouette lends itself to a statement color. Whether you’re dressed in tonal neutrals or blocks of color, a pop-of-color accessory always works.

2022 Fashion Trend No. 5: Catsuits

This bold, celebrity-endorsed trend is an easy, one-stop statement look. Recently, catsuits have had a few major celebrity moments including Hailey Bieber’s birthday look, Cardi B’s Richard Quinn one pieces in Paris, Kim Kardashian’s hot pink SNL bodysuit from Balenciaga, and Kylie Jenner’s bump-hugging LaQuan Smith catsuit. If this trend seems daunting, then opt for a long-sleeve-and-pants version or layer under a vest or coat. Expect to see these superwoman suits everywhere in 2022, including in animal prints, graphic patterns, athleisure versions, and evening lace, leather, and cutouts.

2022 Fashion Trend No. 6: Cylinder Bags

This unconventional bag shape is the anti-bucket bag and designers are loving it. Jil Sander, Hermès, and Emporio Armani sent cylindrical bags down the Spring 2022 runways and we’re here for it. This fun yet chic shape is on our short list of go-to bags for next year and it should be on yours, too.

2022 Fashion Trend No. 7: Gladiator Sandals

We know, 2008 was the year of the gladiator sandal, but we’re here to inform you that 2022 might be the second (or twelfth) coming of the neoclassical, lace-up footwear. The resurgence was undeniable on the runways from a slew of designer co-signs from Altuzarra, Valentino, Alberta Ferretti, Paco Rabanne, and Prabal Gurung with such high-end iterations as studs, over-the-knee silhouettes, sporty neoprene, and flatforms.

2022 Fashion Trend No. 8: Mod Graphic Prints

Graphic prints have been trending in many forms in 2021, from checkerboard prints to artsy motifs and retro florals. For 2022, we are seeing the influence of the mod era bringing colorful, geometric prints to the forefront. These ‘60s-inspired patterns are complemented by other up-and-coming mod trends, like micro-mini skirts, knee-high boots, and shrunken polos. Freshen up these vintage prints by wearing them in a modern silhouette or keep it classic with a sweater vest or shift dress.

2022 Fashion Trend No. 9: Chandelier Earrings

These pseudo-fringe statement earrings definitely bring the drama and it’s the type you’re going to want to be involved in. Whether it be a cascade of crystals, shells, or chains, chandelier earrings are on the rise in many iterations for 2022. Luxury brands like Alessandra Rich, Krizia, and Alexandre Vauthier (to name a few) are bringing stylishly new versions of these OTT jewels.

2022 Fashion Trend No. 10: Micro-Mini Skirts

Another 2022 trend supremely influenced by mod subculture is the micro-mini skirt. This trend is the love child of both the ‘60s and the early aughts, depending on the styling choices. Designers were seen taking both takes with Dior going full-on Twiggy and Miu Miu opting for an early-2000s prep-goes-pop vibe. Either way, prepare your post-pandemic wardrobe to have a leg-bearing mini moment.

2022 Fashion Trend No. 11: Headscarves

Although we have been seeing an onslaught of headscarf style during 2021, according to the Spring 2022 runways, this trend is definitely coming with us into the new year and will be bigger than ever. Different versions to keep an eye out for are classic bandanas, delicate crochet, vintage-inspired silk, and crystal-embellished scarves.