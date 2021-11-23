Hailey Bieber’s Birthday Outfit Is The Next “Going-Out” Trend

From corset skirts to party pants and even crystal-covered bags, we thought we’ve seen it all when it comes to the biggest “going-out” trends. But the next must-have outfit is a full-body catsuit, and it just so happens to be approved by all of our favorite celebrities.

This latest “It” item was recently seen on model and style star Hailey Bieber. Though she’s known for wearing oversized coats, boxy blazers, and athleisure sets with ease, this time, she decided to go for something a bit different for her 25th birthday on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

Styled by Karla Welch, Hailey was seen posing next to her husband Justin in a photo by Adrian Martin, showing off her birthday look. While Justin opted for a simple white tee with baggy pants and a leather black jacket by Jacquemus and Welch’s own fashion label X Karla, Hailey stood out in a black velvet catsuit. She paired her ensemble with a sparkly belt at the waist, bejeweled chandelier earrings, and black heels, all designed by creative director Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent’s Spring 2022 collection.

It’s no surprise that Hailey appeared in yet another Saint Laurent ‘fit, as she currently serves as the brand’s ambassador. To ring in 2021, she was seen in a LBD from the French fashion house featuring a similar plunging neckline like what Olivia Rodrigo later wore to the Academy Museum Opening Gala in September. Hailey also wore a Saint Laurent black halter dress for her 24th birthday, and we can’t forget her stunning 2021 Met Gala look, opting for a simple yet sleek black gown embellished with crystals and accessorized with a pair of sunglasses.

The catsuit was once a popular “going-out” outfit choice back in the disco era during the ‘60s and ‘70s, and recently, designers have reimagined the nightlife style in a number of ways, from velvet and lace to bright, shiny colors and trippy all-over prints. Plus, some of the most-watched stylish celebrities are already wearing this trend out with full force. Take Olivia Rodrigo, for example, who wore Saint Laurent’s lace-and-feathers catsuit at the 2021 Met Gala, or Cardi B’s head-to-toe green pleated suit from Richard Quinn while attending Paris Fashion Week. Kim Kardashian was also spotted in the monochrome Balenciaga ‘fit heading to Saturday Night Live’s after party back in October, while Ciara opted for a sparkly ensemble at the 2021 BET Awards, even in the summer heat.

As the holiday party circuit kicks off soon, perhaps it’s time we swap out our festive mini dresses for a cozy, covered-up catsuit?

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Amy Sussman/FilmMagic/Getty Images Instagram/@karlawelchstylist

If you’re looking to shop the new going-out outfit trend, check out some similar styles, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.