17 Party Pants That Will Make You Forget All About Sweats

As you may have heard, it’s the summer of going out (safely and responsibly, of course). The piles of sweatsuits and loungewear may still be your everyday uniform, but don’t worry, they’re not going anywhere. While some are ready to dive head first into the club uniforms of yore (we’re talking mini-dresses and stilettos), it may be more comforting for others to ease into their go-to going-out looks. That’s where party pants come in.

What are party pants, exactly? Pretty much any pants you can, you know, party in. Pants with a bold print? Party pants. Mesh fabric? Party pants. Unique silhouette? Party pants. All of the above? Congratulations, you’re now the Prime Minister of Partying.

Brands including I.AM.GIA., Saks Potts, Auné, Lirika Matoshi, and more all have trouser options that will make you forget all about sweatpants, if only for a few hours. Whether you’re looking for a dramatic bell bottom, statement print, or glittering textures, we’ve rounded up the TK coolest party pants that will fit the bill. Check them out below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.