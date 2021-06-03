9 Dresses (And The Heels To Match) For Your Going-Out Plans

“Hot Girl Summer” is officially underway, and with a handful of pandemic restrictions being lifted, it means we’re officially going out-out. Planning the perfect night out can be intimidating but luckily, we have you covered when it comes to party outfit ideas.

Over the course of the last year or so, the number of TikTok and Instagram fashion trends have reached new heights. From printed matching sets to this season’s official going-out tops, it can seem a bit overwhelming to put together a capital-L look for your re-introduction to the social scene. Our solution? Always go for the classic party outfit combo: a dress and heels. It’s a no-fail option and there are plenty of styles to fit your summer aesthetic, from psychedelic prints and nostalgia-inspired halters to the timeless LBD.

If you’re ready to ditch the loungewear and slippers for a dress and heels, we picked our favorites to wear (and party in) all night long.

Party Dress & Heels Outfit Idea #1: Little Black Dress

If you’re in a party outfit rut, nothing is better than the classic LBD. Look killer for any occasion — from the dinner party to the club — with an all-black mini dress and a cute, comfy pair of black pumps.

Party Dress & Heels Outfit Idea #2: Destination Prints

You don’t actually have to go to your favorite city or resort to feel like you’re there. Postcard and destination-style printed dresses are the perfect conversation-starter piece for any fun party. To avoid looking too matchy-matchy with your look, pair this style with any nude or skin-hued heel.

Party Dress & Heels Outfit Idea #3: The Halter

With the return of Y2K fashion, the halter-neck dress is easily one of Summer 2021’s hottest silhouettes. Pair bold and bright colors with an unexpected (but still complementary) hue, like bright orange with a pale blue.

Party Dress & Heels Outfit Idea #4: Sheer Mesh

A mesh dress is great for any summer occasion, especially for day parties and socializing by the pool or beach. Coordinate your look with comfortable thong heeled-sandals.

Party Dress & Heels Outfit Idea #5: Cutouts

We first spotted cutouts all over our tops and sweaters earlier this year, and now it’s taken over our party dress wardrobe. Aim for a simple or neutral solid color so the look lasts beyond its trend cycle. Although the cutouts on the dress will be doing all the talking, keep that same energy with a bold color heel, too.

Party Dress & Heels Outfit Idea #6: Psychedelic Prints

The late ‘60s and ‘70s are making a huge comeback with modernized styles in fun psychedelic prints and patterns. Give your party-ready dress a throwback vibe with a mod-inspired, all-white heel — a nod to a retro classic: go-go boots.

Party Dress & Heels Outfit Idea #7: One-Shoulder Style

One-shoulder dresses should be a staple in your wardrobe. The best part about this style is that it calls for minimal accessorizing. All you really need is the dress and a heel. We love this look with an ankle-tie strappy style for a super glam vibe.

Party Dress & Heels Outfit Idea #8: Little White Dress

If a LBD isn’t your summer style, go for white instead. Plus, this outfit can be worn for nearly any casual or dressy occasion during the warm-weather months. Pair it with your favorite white strappy heels to finish the look.

Party Dress & Heels Outfit Idea #9: The Slip Dress

The slip dress is a low-key going-out staple. You can go short or long, add cowl neck or high slight, or dress it up bold pattern or neutral shade. No matter what version you choose, a slip dress never disappoints. Add a low-heel mule or block-heel sandal and party it up.