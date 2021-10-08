Copelyn Bengel
The New Going-Out “It” Bag Is Covered In Crystals

*The weekend has entered the chat.*

As you enter the fall and holiday party season (beyond your Zoom rectangle), it is time to shop for a new going-out bag. While the baguette style has become a go-to for evening plans, the crystal bag, covered in all things sparkly and beaded, packs a glamorous punch.

Luxury brands, like Prada, Chanel, and Fendi have been enhancing their classic silhouettes with sequins, rhinestones, and beads, resulting in a KiraKira-inspired revamp. Off the runway, cult-favorite brands, such By Far, Les Petits Joueurs, and Staud, are also taking this glistening embellishment to the next level. By Far’s holographic material elevates its Y2K-style baguette bag, while Staud’s all-over rhinestones bring major disco-ball energy to the mini bag silhouette.

Celebrities are welcoming the crystal-bag trend with designer versions, too. Recent sightings include Dua Lipa’s Eera moon bag styled with a crystal-adorned denim-on-denim look and Kim Kardashian carried a sparkly Balenciaga handbag to accent her head-to-toe hot pink ensemble.

Although these crystal bags are ideal for a night out, they definitely don’t have to be limited to just your evening parties and get-togethers. Pairing them with an unexpected knit and relaxed denim is a welcome twist. Keep it casual with OTT accessories and make this your everyday purse.

Get shopping, below, on our choice crystal bags for going out (or not), we promise they won’t disappoint.

BLUE GLASS CRYSTAL MESH ARMPIT BAG
Kara

The relaxed mesh silhouette of this bag is a welcome contrast to the frosty blue exterior.

Mini Tommy Bag
Staud

A well-known silhouette for Staud, the mini version of the Tommy comes covered in rhinestones with a hearty chain strap.

HERA NANO RHINESTONE SHOULDER BAG
Cult Gaia

This feminine bag has a slouchy silhouette and pretty knotted handle details.

Brilly
Giarite

In top-to-bottom rhinestone, this statement purse has a bucket bag form with a crossbody strap.

Party Pochette
Kurt Geiger

The colorful version of the crystal bag is this mini pouch with rainbow stones.

Mylove Fringe Sequin Buckle Shoulder Bag
Gedebe

A true disco-ball bag, this medium-sized shoulder bag features sequins and a pearl-adorned buckle detail.

Million Stars Crossbody Black
Betsey Johnson

The gold hardware and pop of pink (inside the bag) adds more eye-catching details to this crystal-covered accessory.

MINI RACHEL PARADISCO HOLOGRAM LEATHER
By Far

The classic Y2K baguette comes in a Zenon-esque holographic leather.

LIKE ME BETTER RHINESTONE BAG
Dolls Kill

Elle Woods’ iteration of the rhinestone bag is this round pink shoulder bag.

TRAPEZIO SMALL CRYSTAL
Les Petits Joueurs

This structured bag has a geometric handle and a crisp black leather exterior with crystal siding.

Mini Crystal Bag
Susan Alexandra

The kitschy, beaded version is this pretty pink bag with pear-shaped crystal adornments.

CRYSTAL BALL CLUTCH
Whiting and Davis

An upcoming silhouette, the rectangular bag comes embellished and evening-ready with a dainty top clasp.

The Bubble Fold & Go Shoulder Bag
Susen

Channel that same crystal energy with a unique, textured material, like this bubble bag is in a bright, disco silver.

Delilah Crystal-Embellished Velour Tote Bag
Juicy Couture

A Juicy Couture tracksuit in tote bag form, complete with a blinged-out logo.

Murphy Crystal Shoulder Handbag
La Regale

This easy throw-on shoulder handbag goes well with your day-to-day ‘fits, too.

Crystal Crossbody Bag
Mix No. 6

For the going-out enthusiast who thrives on minimalism. This sleek crystal crossbody bag only fits the essentials.