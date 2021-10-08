As you enter the fall and holiday party season (beyond your Zoom rectangle), it is time to shop for a new going-out bag. While the baguette style has become a go-to for evening plans, the crystal bag, covered in all things sparkly and beaded, packs a glamorous punch.

Luxury brands, like Prada, Chanel, and Fendi have been enhancing their classic silhouettes with sequins, rhinestones, and beads, resulting in a KiraKira-inspired revamp. Off the runway, cult-favorite brands, such By Far, Les Petits Joueurs, and Staud, are also taking this glistening embellishment to the next level. By Far’s holographic material elevates its Y2K-style baguette bag, while Staud’s all-over rhinestones bring major disco-ball energy to the mini bag silhouette.

Celebrities are welcoming the crystal-bag trend with designer versions, too. Recent sightings include Dua Lipa’s Eera moon bag styled with a crystal-adorned denim-on-denim look and Kim Kardashian carried a sparkly Balenciaga handbag to accent her head-to-toe hot pink ensemble.

Although these crystal bags are ideal for a night out, they definitely don’t have to be limited to just your evening parties and get-togethers. Pairing them with an unexpected knit and relaxed denim is a welcome twist. Keep it casual with OTT accessories and make this your everyday purse.

Get shopping, below, on our choice crystal bags for going out (or not), we promise they won’t disappoint.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.